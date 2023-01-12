Fortnite Rumor Suggests Family Guy Crossover Still Coming

Fortnite fans have long been asking for Family Guy content in Fortnite, and it seems Epic Games is still working to make it happen. Nearly two years ago, the codename "FrenchFry" was discovered in the game's files, and many suspected it could be tied to Family Guy, based on the way Epic Games chooses those codenames. Multiple Fortnite leakers have now seen a new file using that same "FrenchFry" codename. Essentially, this seems to be a male skin, and there's a belief that this could be Peter Griffin, finally appearing in the game.

As leaker @FN_Assist points out, a Family Guy reference was found during an Epic Games stream for Unreal Engine 5 last year, so there is additional evidence for this crossover. During that stream, an employee's computer could be seen, pointing to several then-unannounced crossovers. Since then, all of those other crossovers have come to pass, with the lone exception being Family Guy. A Tweet from @FN_Assist containing an image from that stream can be found embedded below.

A sprite sheet for #Fortnite X Family Guy was leaked in Feb 2021 along with the codename "FrenchFry", since used for all toon & anime effects.



Epic appears to be working on a FrenchFry Male skin (Peter Griffin?) + Family Guy is the only remaining collab from the UE trailer leak. https://t.co/5tOlN7hBHr pic.twitter.com/onNapGNrKh — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) January 12, 2023

While this evidence all seems plausible, readers should take this rumor with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement. Fortnite has had a fair share of strange collaborations over the years, and it's not hard to believe that Family Guy could be one of them. After all, the show has been around for more than 20 years now, and it maintains a passionate following. The visual of Peter Griffin fighting in the game is hilarious enough that a lot of Fortnite fans would probably be willing to part with some V-Bucks for it, as well. It's been a long wait since these rumors first began to circulate, but fans are just going to have to keep waiting patiently!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been waiting for Family Guy content to appear in Fortnite? Do you think it's ever gonna happen? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!