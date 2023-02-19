Fortnite Adds Sam Wilson's Captain America

Sam Wilson's Captain Americahas been added to Fortnite. Fortnite has expanded far beyond just another battle royale game. It is essentially a modern day, virtual toy box where you can play with characters from all kinds of franchises. There are really no limitations to who you can play as at this point. Batman, Spider-Man, Master Chief, Kratos, and many, many other iconic characters are prominently featured in the game and the roster grows incredibly frequently. That has helped the game reach a level of success unseen by many other free-to-play games and allowed it to evolve into something truly special. Now, it's a game where players can expect innovative gameplay, massive events, and huge crossovers.

The latest character to join Fortnite is Sam Wilson, AKA Captain America. Wilson has been around in Marvel for quite some time and was best known as his previous role as the Falcon before taking up the mantle. The hero is making his way to Fortnite in a new bundle with a BriteStar loading screen. You can find the bundle in the shop right now and take to the skies as the iconic Marvel hero.

Strength defined by hard work and a willingness to do what’s necessary.



Get the Captain America and the BriteStar Loading Screen when you grab the Bundle from the Item Shop! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HJvtpFjZaz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 19, 2023

Similar to the comics, Sam Wilson recently took on the mantle of Captain America in the MCU after Steve Rogers became unable to fill that role. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Rogers traveled back in time to return the Infinity Stones and stayed in the 1940s/50s to live a peaceful life with Peggy Carter. However, he was able to meet up with Sam in the present day as an old man and give his shield to his friend Sam. After a rather tumultuous series of events in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson officially donned the stars and stripes on his Falcon uniform, making him essentially a hybrid between his former persona and Captain America. Sam Wilson will get his first solo movie as Captain America in Captain America: New World Order in 2024.