Fortnite Rumor Claims Sam Wilson's Captain America is Coming

Over the last few years, Fortnite has added some of the biggest names in the Marvel Universe, including Steve Rogers. The original Captain America has been available in the game for quite some time, but the Sam Wilson version of the character has yet to appear. It seems that could be changing according to reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR. Apparently, a new gameplay tag titled "SoundLibrary_Glider_Elevate_Wings" has been added to the game, alongside "an unused Captain America set." Both of those things sound like a match for Sam, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation!

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

A new Gameplay Tag called "SoundLibrary_Glider_Elevate_Wings" has been added in this update.



Additionally, an unused Captain America set has been added in this update.



Many things indicate that we might get Sam Wilson's Captain America in Fortnite very soon... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t3JaxPrwRg — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 14, 2023

It remains to be seen whether this rumor will pan out, but Sam Wilson would make a lot of sense! Sam took over for Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the events of Avengers Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; his story will continue in Captain America: New World Order. In the comics, Sam replaced Steve for a time, but these days, the two share the title of Captain America, with Steve headlining Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, and Sam as the main character in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Even if this particular rumor doesn't pan out, the character's prominence in Marvel's comics and films means it's likely just a matter of time before Sam Wilson's Captain America shows up in Fortnite!

Epic Games tends to release Marvel content in the game at a pretty steady pace, and we could even see some skins this week to coincide with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Scott Lang first appeared in Fortnite nearly two years ago, but we could see the skin return to the Fortnite Shop to coincide with the movie's release. Of course, Kang could be a possibility, as well! For now, Fortnite fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see what comes next.

Would you like to see Sam Wilson's Captain America in Fortnite? What Marvel characters do you want to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!