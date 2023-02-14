Fortnite Players Surprised With New Free Skin

Fortnite players have a free skin to look forward to later this month alongside other cosmetics thanks to a limited-time event that was announced this week. That skin is the Gold Blooded Ace outfit, a sleek, skull mask-wearing character covered in gold accents. Players will be able to score that one and more starting on February 28th, and all they have to do to claim these rewards is complete a couple of quests before time runs out.

These sorts of Quest Pack skins have been seen before in past distributions, but they're sold for real-world money most of the time, so it's rarer to see a skin like this being given away for free. The skin in question is the one to the far right in the image below that advertised the Most Wanted event that these skins are part of.

This Most Wanted event works by tasking players with completing different in-game objectives (that they probably would've been doing anyway) so that you can raise your infamy level. As the infamy level goes up, you'll start unlocking different rewards with the pinnacle of those being the Gold Blooded Ace skin.

Score the ultimate heist.



Dive into #FortniteMostWanted now, complete quests and unlock sweet in-game rewards 🔥



Learn more: https://t.co/76moC1mLfh pic.twitter.com/XcCeFbmwhg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 14, 2023

"Any crew can score a big payday — but few become infamous. Completing Most Wanted Quests will raise your 'Infamy,' which will unlock in-game rewards like the Cash Stash Back Bling, The Vault Guardian Pickaxe, and the Gold Blooded Ace Outfit," an overview of this new event explained. "Keep track of your Infamy and remaining rewards by navigating to the Cold Blooded logo tab in the Lobby."

Aside from this skin itself, the other unique reward available through this event is the Solid Skull Back Bling. You'll earn that by completing the different sets of quests available as part of the Most Wanted event with each set granting you a Cold Blooded Medallion. Once you get all five, you get this back bling and can start evolving it through additional quests similar to how some of the game's character skins can be evolved, too.

Fortnite's new Most Wanted event begins on February 28th, so expect to see this skin and more unlockable starting then.