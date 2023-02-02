Junji Ito Has Arrived on Fortnite

Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia have been the latest two anime franchises to hit the battle royale fan-favorite Fortnite, and in a weird twist of events, another anime series has arrived on the video game, albeit a much more terrifying one than its predecessors. Junji Ito's Maniac is an anthology adaptation from the mangaka master of horror, and several horrific elements and characters from the recently released series have landed on a specific map in Fortnite. Are you prepared to enter an anime haunted house?

While you won't see Hanging Balloons or Headless Statues carving their way through the main Fortnite game, a special island has been created by Neighbor Metaverse Studios, with five customized maps assembling some of the biggest creatures from Maniac. With the anime anthology series housing twenty different scary short stories, the map creators certainly had more than a few options when it came to bringing the horror of Junji Ito to the world of video games. While there hasn't been an official Junji Ito video game released in the past, the mangaka has had some major brushes with the gaming industry.

Junji Ito's Fortnite

Neighbor Metaverse Studios released a new trailer giving you an idea of the terrifying crossover that will allow players to see some of Ito's creepiest creations hit the world of Fortnite to help in spreading the news on the master of horror's latest anime series on Netflix, Maniac:

If you want to visit this terrifying anime haunted house, you can do so by inputting the following map code into Fortnite's Menu:

9800-8851-4190

While Junji Ito's Maniac is the latest offering from the artist, Toonami is continuing to work on the long-awaited adaptation of Uzumaki, one of Ito's most popular stories that focus on a mountain town that falls under a unique curse. The Adult Swim series has been delayed in the past thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, and while not confirmed to arrive in 2023, many fans are crossing their fingers that the series might arrive just in time for 2023's spooky season.

As mentioned previously, Ito did come close to making a major title in the video game world as he had previously partnered with Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro on the now-defunct sequel, Silent Hills.

Will you be jumping into the world of Junji Ito thanks to Fortnite? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime horror.