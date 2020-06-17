Fortnite Season 3: Every New and Leaked Skin, Weapon, Emote, and More

✖

Fortnite Season 3 finally launched today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones alongside a new update and patch notes. And as you would expect, not only did the new season bring with it serious map changes, but a host of new content and items, including new skins, new emotes, new weapons, new consumables, new loading screens, and much more.

As always, some of these items and content are already available in the game, while others will be added to the game at some point later this season.

Below, you can check out all of these new items, courtesy of Fortnite dataminers HypeX and FortTory, both of which you should give a follow in order to stay up to date with the battle royale game.

New Skins:

Leaked Skins:

one of the encrypted skins will be a Mushroom skin. the skin might be connected to the mushroom item we saw yesterday, who knows. pic.twitter.com/ZFhCHXv1BE — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 17, 2020

New Emotes:

New Consumables:

Loading Screens:

Victory Umbrella:

Firefly Jar:

The Firefly Jar item You can catch fireflies and keep them in the Jar. You can throw the Firefly Jar and it will explode on impact and burn. - two animations for the item in the video - pic.twitter.com/lVJm8tHTt4 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 17, 2020

New Weapons:

All Cosmetics:

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and all other types of coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game be sure to check out all of our past and most recent articles covering the title by clicking right here.

