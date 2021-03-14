New Fortnite Season 6 "Wild" Teaser Has Fans Skeptical

Mark Rein, the vice president and co-founder of Epic Games has shared a new Fortnite Season 6 teaser today, and while it has some fans speculating, many are skeptical following Rein's tease for Season 5. Back during Season 4, ahead of Season 5, Rein tweeted his one-word tease for Season 5, describing it as chaotic, which was pretty fitting based on the events of Season 5 and the characters it added. However, for many, the season didn't live up to this tease.

This time around, Rein's word of choice was "wild," which does tie into the first-ever teaser for the Season, which seemingly teased that wolves are being added to the game in some capacity, which leaks months ago teased. At the time, many thought they would be added for or during Season 5, but this obviously never happened.

Other than seemingly lining up with the wolves being teased, the one-word tease doesn't divulge much else or inspire much speculation. As some players have pointed out, "wild" is pretty generic and right now without more context, it's hard to be very excited over. As a result, the bulk of replies are those skeptical the season will live up to this billing Rein has given it.