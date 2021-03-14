New Fortnite Season 6 "Wild" Teaser Has Fans Skeptical
Mark Rein, the vice president and co-founder of Epic Games has shared a new Fortnite Season 6 teaser today, and while it has some fans speculating, many are skeptical following Rein's tease for Season 5. Back during Season 4, ahead of Season 5, Rein tweeted his one-word tease for Season 5, describing it as chaotic, which was pretty fitting based on the events of Season 5 and the characters it added. However, for many, the season didn't live up to this tease.
This time around, Rein's word of choice was "wild," which does tie into the first-ever teaser for the Season, which seemingly teased that wolves are being added to the game in some capacity, which leaks months ago teased. At the time, many thought they would be added for or during Season 5, but this obviously never happened.
Other than seemingly lining up with the wolves being teased, the one-word tease doesn't divulge much else or inspire much speculation. As some players have pointed out, "wild" is pretty generic and right now without more context, it's hard to be very excited over. As a result, the bulk of replies are those skeptical the season will live up to this billing Rein has given it.
They Haven't Forgotten the One-Word Season 5 Tease
and you said Season 5 was chaotic so I don't trust this— 💎🙌 (@OrangeGuy_YT) March 14, 2021
No Really, They Haven't
Epic said season 5 would be hectic. They were wrong. I hope you’re right— Obi-Wan Kenobi (@Nelson66053860) March 14, 2021
And They Never Will
YOU SAID THAT LAST SEASON— Season6ard (@Brandonard_) March 14, 2021
Okay, So It Won't Be Wild Then
Alright so judging off of this season's word, then Season 6 will not be wild.
oh boy.— CT TOM4TO 🍅 (@CTTOM4TO_YT) March 14, 2021
More Boring?
Last season he said chaos and it was anything but that so I think he means tamed for this season. Hope I’m wrong and it isn’t boring again for 3 more months— Cujo (@CujoA) March 14, 2021
Not Impressed
We waited an entire season just for this mf to say season 6 will be “wild”?? pic.twitter.com/9GVdk8miTP— CBVNM (@FabianR38200221) March 14, 2021
Sounds Generic
Boi anything more generic than that 🧐— VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 14, 2021
We Need Wild Map Changes Too
I hope the map changes are wild too ✋🏼😭— Voltronic - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FnbrVolt) March 14, 2021