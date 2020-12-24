Fortnite Confirms Long-Awaited Gameplay Feature Is Coming Early Next Year

✖

Epic Games has confirmed a long-awaited gameplay feature, or at least its proper implementation, is coming to Fortnite sometime early next year. Taking to Twitter, via the Fortnite Status account, Epic Games recently admitted that it "missed the mark" when it added an option to disable pre-edits with update 15.10 of the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game.

Adding to this admission, Epic Games notes that it's aware many players find pre-editing unnecessary and would like a setting that removes the option to edit a build until it's in place. To this end, it plans "to adjust the setting early next year."

Unfortunately, this is where the tweet ends, and so far, no follow-up details have been provided, which means it's unclear what adjustments are exactly being made and when in early 2021 they will be made. Typically, early next year refers to the period of January 1 through April 1, but of course, it's also inherently a fairly subjective term.

We understand we missed the mark in adding an option to disable pre-edits in the 15.10. We know many of you find pre-editing unnecessary and would like a setting where you’re not able to edit a build until the build is in place. We plan to adjust the setting early next year. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 16, 2020

While many salient details are still missing, many players of the free-to-play battle royale game are already getting excited for the long-overdue feature and for the communication from Epic Games, which had a long streak of terrible communication with players not that long ago.

