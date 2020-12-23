Arrow Star Stephen Amell Reacts to Fortnite's Green Arrow Skin

In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite developer Epic Games revealed an official Green Arrow skin earlier today, and it's essentially just The CW's version of the character from the show Arrow. The show, you might recall, starred Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/The Hood/The Arrow and so on. Well, now he's weighed in on the reveal of the Fortnite skin with a particularly amusing take.

"Where's the goatee?" Amell asked. You may or may not recall that one of the talking points way back when Arrow was still new on the scene was Amell's appearance as the character and his lack of the historically traditional blonde goatee. You can check out his tweet below:

The Arrow-inspired Green Arrow look is set to join the video game as part of January's Fortnite Crew Pack on December 31st at 7PM ET/4PM PT. Fortnite itself recently launched Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Green Arrow skin? Have you subscribed to Fortnite Crew yet -- or will the Green Arrow skin end up getting you to do so? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!