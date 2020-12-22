Brie Larson Reacts to Captain Marvel's Debut in Fortnite

✖

Several new Marvel heroes and villains have arrived in Epic's latest update to Fornite, and that includes two powerhouses heroes by the names of Captain Marvel and Black Panther. Along with Taskmaster, the three characters are part of a new Marvel Royalty and Warriors pack, featuring skins and themed accessories for you to wield. With the addition of Captain Marvel, it didn't take long for fans to reach out to MCU's very own Captain Marvel Brie Larson to let her know the character was live and suggest she should try her out, especially since she's already a fan of the game, and now she's done just that.

Larson posted an image of her sweet custom skinned Nintendo Switch, and the screen showed Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Taskmaster. She posted the image with a sweet caption that said "Standing with superhero royalty."

Standing with superhero royalty. pic.twitter.com/65FIvt0xvH — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 22, 2020

Hopefully, we'll actually get to see some footage of Larson playing as Cap at some point in the future, which seems like a natural addition to her growing YouTube channel.

Larson is well known for her love of Animal Crossing but she's also noted she plays Fortnite with the family, and that is why fans are eager to see Larson hop into the game and take Fortnite's version of her MCU hero for a spin. Larson talked about playing Fortnite in an interview with Elle, where she said "Then I've also now got Fortnite into the fold and so then for my more competitive friends and family members, that's become a huge source of connectivity and entertainment. I've been quite addicted to that game as well now."

Those looking to get all the Captain Marvel swag will also find some Cap themed Back Bling, a themed Pickaxe, and an effect that themes itself after her Binary form, which is all pretty sweet. Unfortunately, there is no Goose or Chewie, but hey, they could always add that in right? C'mon Epic!

To celebrate Black Panther and Captain Marvel's arrival, check out this amazing Captain Marvel #22 Variant Cover created by @ibancoellosoria! pic.twitter.com/FOiXM48zgP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 22, 2020

Epic did spotlight a recent variant cover celebrating the additions of Captain Marvel and Black Panther to the game, a variant cover for Captain Marvel #22, and you can check that out in the post above.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

