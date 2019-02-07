‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 10 Challenges

Fortnite’s Week 10 challenges have finally arrived and it’s time once again for fans of the Battle Royale mode to get back into to the fight to tier up and earn those coveted Battle Stars!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else that you know your battle royale game.

For those ready to get started on week 10’s challenges, here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Place a Mounted Turret or a Damage Trap in different matches – 3

Search Chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot – 7

Assault Rifle Eliminations- 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents – 200

Stage 1: Get a score of 5 or more at the shooting gallery east of Wailing Woods – 1

Visit Expedition Outposts in a Single Match – 4

Hit an opponent with a Chiller Grenade or Boogie Bomb in different matches – 3

A few of these challenges are easy to complete in one match. Land in Dusty Divot or Lazy Links, search those chests and take out fellow players with an Assault Rifle. Don’t forget to lay down a trap somewhere in there and use those grenades, and you’re halfway done already!

We’ll be doing detailed guides for the expedition outposts and hidden banner here soon so keep it tuned in if you’re looking for a little additional help!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week's challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives next week?