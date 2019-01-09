‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 6 Challenges Leaked

Every week there is a new set of challenges for Fortnite players and with Season 7 in full force, week 6’s challenges have leaked early. It’s time to get back into the battleground for a chance to show off to those other players your skills and uncover new Battle Stars, and this leak will help players plan before the challenge list goes live.

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what Week 6 will reportedly have to offer when they go live later this week thanks to a recent datamine? Here’s what’s been found:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Deal (200) damage with SMGs to opponents – 1 Battle Star Stage 2: Deal (200) damage with Assault Rifles to opponents – 1 Battle Star Final Stage: Deal (200) damage with Grenades, Clingers, or Stink Bombs to opponents – 1 Battle Star

Deal damage with (?) different weapons in a single match – 10 Battle Stars

Eliminate (3) opponents in Lucky Landing or Tiled Towers – 10 Battle Stars

Battle Pass Challenges

Search an Ammo Box in (?) different named locations – 5 Battle Stars

Search (?) Chilly Gnomes – 5 Battle Stars

Slide an Ice Puck in over 150m in a single throw – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match – 1 Battle Star Stage 2: Visit Lucky Landing and Retail Row in a single match – 1 Battle Star Final Stage: Visit Lazy Links and Shifty Shafts in a single match – 1 Battle Star



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s upcoming challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives with next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Source: @Lucas7Yoshi_, @Shpankus