‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 8 Hidden Banner Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 8 challenges are now live, and just like weeks prior, there’s a hidden Banner for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to dive right into the heart of the snow-covered map to uncover the latest freebie.

For this week’s banner, you’re going to need to head over to Frosty Flights. For those that are just eager to get it done and need specifics, the coordinates for the hidden item are A8, A9, B8, and B9. Head to that location and the banner will generate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just like previous weeks however, it’s important to finish the full list of challenges for this week before taking on the hidden banner objective. Here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Place a Cozy Campfire or a Launch Pad in different matches – 3

Build Structures – 250

Search Between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed – 1

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match – 2

Search Chests in Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge – 7

Deal Damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle – 100

Explosive Weapon Eliminations – 3

This week’s challenges are a healthy balance of breeze and strategy. On one hand, players can whiz through several of them in one go such as building structures, dropping in Salty Springs and then heading over to Paradise Palms and then taking on the chest hunt in Lonely Lodge or Shift Shafts. Then the vehicular damage and explosive weaponry challenges could be tackled together as well after putting down a campfire or Launch Pad anywhere. Drop one in Salty Springs and Shift Shafts and BOOM, you’re almost there!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!