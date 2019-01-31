‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 9 Challenges

Fortnite’s Week 9 challenges are here and it’s time once again for fans of the Battle Royale mode to get back into to tier up and earn those coveted Battle Stars!

For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else that you know your battle royale game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those ready to get started on week 9’s challenges, here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Use a sneaky snowman in different matches – 3

Stage 1: Land in Retail Row – 1

Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Pop 10 golden balloons

Stage 1: Dance on a sundial

Shotgun eliminations – 3

Complete timed trials in an X-4 Stormwing plane – 1

A few of these challenges are easy to complete in one match. Land in Retail Row, take out fellow players in Retail Row. Make sure those three kills are with a shotgun, and that’s three challenges completed right there. Find a Sneaky Snowman, and boom — you’re over halfway done with this week’s missions to tier up!

We’ll be doing detailed guides for the balloons, sundial, and plane here soon so keep it tuned in if you’re looking for a little additional help!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!