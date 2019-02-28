‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Adds an ‘Apex Legends’-esque Ping System

The pirate-themed new theme is here for Fortnite season 8 and the team over at Epic Games has added a ton of new things for players to enjoy: New locations, cosmetics, challenges, and so much more. What they also added was a feature that battle royale fans have been loving over on the Apex Legends side of BR: Pinging.

According to Epic Games’ recent update under the UI section for Battle Royale:

Visual improvements made to squadmate names and indicators.

World Marker Improvements World Markers are now visible in the world when placed close to you. Double-clicking the World Marker hotkey will place a “danger” version of that marker. World Markers placed while aiming with a weapon will also place the danger version. Added 2D UI indicators to the World Markers, making them easier to see through objects. World Markers now have an off-screen indicator and display the distance your character is from them. Placing a World Marker on an item will display that item’s icon and rarity. Placing World Markers remains on the same key for PC and console (KBM: Middle Mouse Button, Controller: D-Pad Left). This button can be remapped to any button you want. Let us know on our social channels what works best for you! Mobile also has a button that can be added to the HUD. Place this button by using the HUD Layout Tool.



In Apex Legends, a Legend has a line that they speak in order to call out danger. Since Fortnite’s characters don’t have a voice, their alternative is to bring in different colored pings alongside a small icon depending on the nature of the ping. When pinging over an enemy player, a siren will alert and a player’s squad will then know there is an enemy in the vicinity.

Though an incredible feature, you just know that Twitter couldn’t let it go off without a joke over competition:

Fortnite: Can I borrow your homework?

Apex: Yeah, just make sure to change it a little

Fortnite: pic.twitter.com/SqURXEM94k — TmarTn (@TmarTn) February 28, 2019

As for the game itself, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

You can also learn what’s new with the latest season with our previous coverage here, including full patch notes and new map locations for players to explore! You can also check out our full Game Hub here to learn everything you can about what’s in store now that Season 8 is now live and many of the mysteries we’ve been pondering over all Season 7 are now solved.