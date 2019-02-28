‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Brings a Monstrous Volcano, Crazy Pirate Cannon, and More

Fortnite season 8 is here and just goes to show that no matter how many fan theories players put together, we can’t quite capture what Epic Games truly has in store for the popular battle royale game.

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

From new items, to new areas, here’s everything you need to know about the latest update starting with Battle Royale:

Weapons and Items

Pirate Cannon Push the Cannon into position, take aim, and fire! Alternatively, climb into the barrel and launch yourself! The cannon will fire cannonballs or players a great distance. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players. Deals 100 Damage to enemies on a direct hit and 50 Damage to enemies within a small radius. Found throughout the environment.

Vaulted Sneaky Snowman Chiller Grenade X-4 Stormwing Shopping Cart All Terrain Kart

Updated Hunting Rifle Icon

Reduced the availability of high tier Assault Rifles Total number of Assault Rifles available remains unchanged Increased chance of receiving a Common quality assault rifle from 48.56% to 56.30% Increased chance of receiving an Uncommon quality assault rifle from 26.83% to 28.15% Reduced the chance of receiving a Rare quality assault rifle from 16.17% to 10.91% Reduced the chance of receiving an Epic quality assault rifle from 7.02% to 3.52% Reduced the chance of receiving a Legendary quality assault rifle from 1.82% to 1.13%



Bug Fixes

Supply Drops now properly appear on the map.

If the fire button is pressed while the shotgun cooldown is still active after swapping weapons then the shotgun will automatically fire once the cooldown is over.

Fixed Clingers causing damage through walls / floors when stuck to a player.

Fixed players accidentally sticking Remote Explosives onto themselves after applying a Consumable Bush.

Fixed Legendary/Epic Pump Shotgun pellet tracers and muzzle flash sometimes not replicating to other clients.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t use Auto-Run while using a Hoverboard with a gamepad.

Fixed items occasionally being invisible to some players.

Gameplay

Added Lava Lava will deal 1 damage per touch and will cause players to bounce off the surface. Watch out!

Added Volcanic Vents Volcanic Vents will boost players and vehicles into the sky in a gust of hot air!

Party Assist Added Prior to a match, enable Party Assist on a Daily or Weekly challenge to complete it with the assistance of everyone in your party. Party members are able to provide progress to the selected challenge in addition to yourself. This functionality excludes “fill” players who are added into the party during matchmaking or teammates from large team modes such as Team Rumble.

Increased Infinite Dab duration from 11 hours to 12 hours in the lobby.

Cozy Campfire now glows while active when viewed through a Thermal Scope.

Starting in Season 8, daily quests will be automatically claimed once they’ve been completed. Any Challenges that were ready to be collected will be auto completed and all rewards will be delivered. However, at this time there will be no in-game notification for you receiving these rewards.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Lynx Outfit would jitter very badly when playing the original Wave emote in the lobby.

Fixed an issue where players were able to aim down sights while jumping.

Fixed an issue where weapons picked up would sometimes be incorrectly unloaded. This would happen if a player looted a weapon dropped by a player immediately after being eliminated.

Fixed Bush consumable not being destroyed if player takes damage from a great distance.

Fixed aim assist to work through windows.

Fixed an issue where players could stop themselves from getting on a Zipline by standing too far behind it and colliding into the ground as they try to enter.

Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t pick up items dropped around the Zipline pole.

Fixed an issue where entering a vehicle while ziplining left the fall damage immunity visual effect on the player.

Fixed auto-pickup of items not working when first landing from skydiving.

Weapon auto-reloading no longer cancels emotes.

Fixed an equipped Trap being swapped after dropping a stack of items or after using the last item of a stack of consumables or explosives.

Fixed equipped traps being dropped when using hold to swap to pick up items.

Audio, UI, and Other Battle Royale Changes

Above/below footstep improvements. More distinct sound for above footsteps. Tuned the distance at which above/below footsteps travel to be more realistic.

Improved footstep audio timings when the game simulation is under heavy load.

Set Down-But-Not-Out alert sound spatialization from the location of the downed player.

Added stereo sounds for all weapons for those carrying the weapon.

Added foley audio feedback when crouching and ADS’ing with a weapon.

Improved Rocket Launcher incoming audio. It now plays an additional warning layer if the rocket is coming towards you.

Added distant perspective to the enemy glider audio tell.

Improved damage/elimination audio feedback.

Added a new shield break sound.

Improved the “weak-point” hit sound when harvesting.

Bug Fixes

Fixed in-air wind audio restarting when eliminating an enemy while they’re in mid-air.

Fixed sniper projectiles not playing impact audio.

Fixed “Hootenany” emote getting stuck on infinitely.

Fixed Suppressed SMG sound effect occasionally looping continuously incorrectly.

Added the ability to access the Patch Notes website from the News Screen.

Visual improvements made to squadmate names and indicators.

World Marker Improvements World Markers are now visible in the world when placed close to you. Double-clicking the World Marker hotkey will place a “danger” version of that marker. World Markers placed while aiming with a weapon will also place the danger version. Added 2D UI indicators to the World Markers, making them easier to see through objects. World Markers now have an off-screen indicator and display the distance your character is from them. Placing a World Marker on an item will display that item’s icon and rarity. Placing World Markers remains on the same key for PC and console (KBM: Middle Mouse Button, Controller: D-Pad Left). This button can be remapped to any button you want. Let us know on our social channels what works best for you! Mobile also has a button that can be added to the HUD. Place this button by using the HUD Layout Tool.

Added filter tabs to the locker for animated loading screens and pets.

Added a card corner icon for certain types of animated cosmetics.

Bug Fixes

Fix cases where the Bad Network Indicator would appear at the beginning of the match due to slow loading conditions.

The Battle Pass / Battle Bundle purchase screen now shows your supported creator if one is set.

Fixed an issue where the team elimination count was sometimes inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where eliminations weren’t properly counting when playing in Playgrounds.

Replay and Mobile

Replay:

Fixed an issue where scrubbing through a replay could cause the player’s hero model to disappear in the lobby.

Fixed issue with cosmetic styles not displaying properly during replay playback.

Fixed elimination damage numbers being inaccurate in replays.

Fixed weapon firing animations sometimes playing twice in replays.

Mobile:

Added more visual feedback when buttons are pressed.

Changed gliding/freefalling HUD visibility to be more consistent between mobile/other platforms.

Player are now able to toggle between crouch and standing states while in build and edit modes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug which caused the lobby background to disappear when closing the Report Player dialog.

Fixed an issue where trying to switch to build mode and tapping the quickbar at the same time would switch back to combat mode.

Fixed an issue where attempting to place a trap using a mobile controller made the player animate as if they were trying to open a door several times before the trap is placed.

Fixed players ability to un-crouch while gliding.

Fixed action button remaining on the UI during the Battle Bus phase.

The ‘Resources’ HUD setting now properly shows in-game after making changes on mobile devices.

Fixed an issue where using touch to edit a structure breaks the ability to continue crosshair editing until the button is pressed again.

Fixed an issue where dragging an item off the hotbar triggered a double click.

Fixed an issue where pick up and zip line activation icon’s default position overlapped with the aiming icon.

Fixed controller art sometimes missing in the Controller Setting screen.

Creative

Islands:

Updated the Creative Hub You can now customize your island’s time of day! A new “Time of Day” option has been added to the My Island menu. By default, time of day will advance normally, which is shared between all islands on the server that are also set to “Default”. You can select a specific hour of the day, which will force your island to always be at that time. Selecting “Random” will automatically choose a random time of day when your island is loaded, and will stay at that time.

Islands now load much more quickly.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where islands would load with missing pieces. Any current missing pieces will need to be fixed by the island creator.

Fixed an issue where corn, various bushes, and chain link fences would prevent players from taking damage from bullets.

Fixed an issue where Island portals would always result in players spawning in a skydive animation, forcing a player’s camera to look down even when teleporting onto land.

Gameplay:

Voice Chat has been changed When in the Hub or Creative Island and not in a game everyone shares the same chat channel and can talk freely with each other regardless of team choice. When a game is started the Voice Chat Game setting configures the chat channel as defined by the option.

Voice Chat Options On the Island Game menu new Voice Chat options are none, team, or all. None – No voice chat Team – Each team can talk to only team members All – Everyone participating in the game can talk to each other

Playgrounds update Matchmake with 15 others (total of 16 players) into the new Playgrounds Hub to explore 4 Featured Islands. Or drop into one of five locations on the Battle Royale map to practice. You can now join your friends in Playgrounds while they’re already in game by either joining their party, or selecting “Join Creative Server” in the Friends list.



Bug Fixes

Fixed player health not being restored consistently when visiting an island.

Fixed players being unable to move after being eliminated while entering a vehicle.

Known Issue

Your friends’ Playgrounds sessions will appear when browsing Creative servers.

Pirate Cannon

Push the Cannon into position, take aim, and fire! Alternatively, climb into the barrel and launch yourself!

The cannon will fire cannonballs or players a great distance. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players.

Deals 100 Damage to enemies on a direct hit and 50 Damage to enemies within a small radius.

Creative Tools:

Improved Resize mode: The Phone’s Resize mode now allows you to stretch and squash props along a specific direction, either Width, Height or Depth. This works the same as changing Rotation Axis while in Rotate mode. When Resizing props, you can now “flip” props backwards by continuing to Shrink them beyond their minimum size. This also works when a specific resize direction has been selected, and enables new possible arrangements of props! When the Phone is in Resize mode, you can now reset the size of the object to its default size. This works the same as resetting Rotation while in Rotate mode.

You can now embed props inside the island terrain. Set your Collision mode to “Nothing” to allow props to be moved right through the terrain. The existing Collision “On” mode has been renamed to “Everything”, and “Off” was renamed to “Terrain Only”.

Added new helper visuals while placing props: The “Snap Center” position of props is now displayed while Snap is turned on. While rotating props, guides now appear to show you the selected axis of rotation. While resizing props, guides now appear to show the selected direction the prop will grow, shrink, stretch or squash. These visual guides will also briefly appear when switching between Rotate, Resize or Snap modes.

Players can now interact with objects like doors, devices and traps even while flying.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the holographic preview of certain (flipped) props appearing in the wrong location when Copy or Cut was used.

Fixed some types of props (like Music Blocks) not landing on the ground as expected when Drops mode was enabled.

Fixed props falling below the terrain when Drops mode was enabled in some cases.

Fixed props moving unexpectedly when copying them with the phone if they were already resized before grabbing them.

Fixed many objects being able to be placed faster than the turbo build speed by spamming button presses.

Prefabs and Devices:

Added 6 all new Jungle Temple Prefabs Great Pyramid Pyramid Courtyard Temple Shrine A Shrine B

Added 3 all new Jungle Temple Galleries Jungle Temple Gallery Jungle Temple Prop Gallery Jungle Nature Gallery

Added the Sneaky Snowman to the Holiday Gallery

Updated Car Gallery with the Food Trucks, Dump Trucks, Flatbed, Trailer Closed, RV, and Police Car

Updated Cube Blocks Gallery – Added new glow variants

Updated Cube Blocks 4x – Added new glow variants

Updated Music Blocks Gallery – Added 12 new instruments and made sure to get A# otherwise we’d all be flat.

Updated Loot Props Gallery – Add new chest that is equivalent to a supply crate. This will be used in new block submissions.

Added a Billboard Write and publish text to the Billboard that can easily be placed on Creative Islands. Billboards are limited to 50 per island to ensure performance and memory on all platforms work. Set Text Size (Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large) Set Text Justification (Left, Centered, Right) Set View Distance (1 to 7 tiles, and Infinite) Set Show Border (On/Off) Set Text Color (White, Grey, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue Indigo, Violet, Black) Set Background Color (Clear, White, Grey, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue Indigo, Violet, Black)

Added the new Pirate Cannon Push the Cannon into position, take aim, and fire! Alternatively, climb into the barrel and launch yourself! The cannon will fire cannonballs or players a great distance. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players. Deals 100 Damage to enemies on a direct hit and 50 Damage to enemies within a small radius.

Added Pinball Bumper Highly configurable round bumper that interacts when a player or vehicle runs into it Placed as a prop, place them in any location, works with rotation and scale Knockback ( None, Low, Medium, High, Very High, Super High) Fall Damage (On/Off) Damage (None, 1,2,5,10,20,50,100,5000) Reset Time (Instant, 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 20, 30 seconds, and 1 minute) Allow Side Bounce (On/Off) Allow Top Bounce (On/Off) Bumper Color (Blue, Blue Glow, Red, Silver, Pink Glow, Green Glow, Orange Glow, Gold)

Added Pinball Flipper Highly configurable flipper that interacts when a player or vehicle runs into it The impulse direction will change based on where the collision on the flipper occurs. Placed as a prop, place them in any location, works with rotation and scale Shooting or damaging the flipper can be configured to provide a different scale of impulse Rotation (Clockwise, Counter-Clockwise) On Damage Knockback ( None, Low, Medium, High, Very High, Super High) – Triggers when damaged by shooting at the flipper On Bump Knockback ( None, Low, Medium, High, Very High, Super High) – Triggers when the player or vehicle bumps into the flipper Fall Damage (On/Off) Damage (None, 1,2,5,10,20,50,100,5000) Reset Time (Instant, 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 20, 30 seconds, and 1 minute) Flipper Color (Blue, Blue Glow, Red, Silver, Pink Glow, Green Glow, Orange Glow, Gold)

Added additional options to the Barrier Device Base Visible In Game – Added ability to toggle the visibility of base plates. Turn off to hide the device base during a game. Block Weapons In Game – Turn off to allow weapons and projectiles to pass through the barrier. Barrier device can now be set to be all black.

Speed Boost traps can be placed on vertical walls.

Added option to hide the checkpoint device during games. Added option to hide the checkpoint device during games. Added option to clear the player’s inventory when they reach a checkpoint device.

Added option to clear the player’s inventory when they reach a checkpoint device.

Elimination Zone renamed to Damage Zone.

Added multiple options to Damage Zone. Base Visible In Game – Turn off to hide the device base during a game. Damage Type – Allows for immediate elimination or damage over time. Damage – How much damage is applied each damage over time tick. Damage Tickrate – How often damage over time is applied. Safe Team – Designate a team that won’t be affected by the Damage Volume. Shield Damage – Turn off to skip damaging player shields and directly attack their health total.

Players can now customize the team a Sentry is assigned to.

Added option to turn on/off the bonus ammo for weapons that are spawned from the item spawner. When off, some weapons will have very small amounts of ammo when picked up.

Added an option for the Movement Modulator effect to last for infinite time during a match.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with movement modulator speed causing an issue that would cause the player not to jump correctly.

Fixed issue where starting inventory device would grant duplicate items if the “Drop items when eliminated” game option is set to Off.

Fixed challenge gallery items colliding with Hoverboard.

Sentries will target players more reliably when they are crouching now.

Fixed issue with coins not disappearing when collected.

Save the World:

Missions:

New Beta Storm Mission: Eliminate and Collect! Jump into a new, 10 minute mission with the storm closing in fast! Eliminate husks and collect husk data, the more you eliminate the better rewards. Complete randomized bonus objectives each time you play. Beta Storm Mission Alerts will reward Spring Tickets and either Hero, Schematic, or Survivor XP Mission Alert Quota will be 5 every 24 hours. This will not share a quota with the other Alerts

We’ve significantly increased the Hero XP, Schematic XP and Survivor XP rewards from Missions and Mission Alerts in Plankerton, Canny Valley and Twine Peaks. Plankerton: 2x for Hero XP and Schematic XP, 3x for Survivor XP Canny Valley: 3x for Hero XP and Schematic XP, 4.5x for Survivor XP Twine Peaks: 4x for Hero XP and Schematic XP, 6x for Survivor XP

Winter Tickets have been retired, with any excess converted into Winter Llamas.

Mutant Storm mission alerts now grant Spring Tickets. Quota is unchanged at 10 every 24 hours.

Legendary Troll Stash Llamas can be purchased from the Item Store for 1000 Spring tickets. Unlimited quantity

Updated several normal progression quest rewards which grant Heroes. This will reduce the number of duplicate heroes received. Players who have already completed these quests will receive the new hero rewards upon login.



Bug Fixes

The Three Strikes quest no longer gives credit for Power Level 64 group missions.

Fixed an issue with how traps were counted in the Constructor Build-off mission causing the player built count to be reset.

Fixed an issue that caused the Atlas to lose functionality in Fight the Storm Missions.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Ride the Lightning mission difficulty to be increased by a player who joined while the mission is in progress.

Heroes:

Introducing : The new Hero Loadout System!

The new Hero Loadout System is now live in Save the World! Heroes no longer have a full set of static perks which define their gameplay. Instead, they’re focused on a specific perk, and you can mix-and-match perks to best fit your playstyle.

Check out our Blog for a quick run down of the ins and outs of the new system, or watch our dev update video here! We realize it may be hard to keep track of all the changes to heroes in this patch, so we’ve made a sheet to help you discover builds and figure out what heroes to unlock with your vouchers! Link to blog Link to video Link to sheet

Added 8 new heroes to the game. These are rewards for completing new quests, which are extensions of the class-specific quest lines and unlock after Canny Valley SSD2. Archetype Havoc (Soldier) Liteshow Spitfire (Soldier) Dark Vanguard Airheart (Constructor) Conqueror Magnus (Constructor) Forged Fate (Ninja) Overtaker Hiro (Ninja) Valkyrie Rio (Outlander) Ventura Ramirez (Outlander)

All players will receive a gift box upon login. This includes Hero XP, evolution materials, Legendary Flux, Hero Recruitment Vouchers, and training manuals. The amount of rewards scale based on account level. Hero Recruitment Vouchers are used to recruit heroes from the Collection Book. They can only be used to recruit Legendary or Mythic heroes from past events. The other materials can be used to recruit some non-event heroes from the Collection Book using the standard method. Any player who owns Jingle Jess will receive one additional Hero Recruitment Voucher since she will remain a reskin of Enforcer Grizzly.

All heroes have been marked eligible for Item Reset.

All heroes in the Collection Book have been marked for a free one-time unslot. This only affects heroes currently in the Collection Book.

Any Mythic heroes currently owned which grant a Team Perk will retroactively grant their Team Perk. Steel Wool Carlos and Steel Wool Anthony do not grant Team Perks, as they all combine for the Team Perk “BOOM B.A.S.E.”.

Many of the Heroes which used to be reskins are now unique, and as a result need their own, unique names. Rarity Steel Wool Carlos is now Mythic rarity. Soldiers Renamed Marine Corpse Ramirez to Ghoul Trooper Ramirez Renamed Centurion Wildcat to Colonel Wildcat Renamed Raider Headhunter to Shrapnel Headhunter Renamed Raider Raptor to Buckshot Raptor Renamed Luck Demolisher Wildcat to Four Leaf Wildcat Renamed Berserker Headhunter to Onslaught Headhunter Renamed Double Agent Vaughn to Undercover Vaughn Renamed Urban Assault Sledgehammer to Tactical Assault Sledgehammer Renamed Stars and Stripes Headhunter to Star-Spangled Headhunter Constructors Renamed Hazard the 13th to Kyle the 13th Renamed Machinist Thora to Thunder Thora Renamed Riot Control Hazard to Riot Response Hazard Renamed Demolitionist Bull to Saboteur Bull Renamed Airheart to Sentry Gunner Airheart Renamed Stars and Stripes Penny to Patriot Penny Renamed Kinetic Beats Syd to Steel Wool Syd Renamed BASE Hype to Marathon Hype Ninjas Renamed Deadly Blade Scorpion to Deadly Star Scorpion Renamed Thunderstrike Scorch to Whirlwind Scorch Renamed Harvester Fiona to Whiteout Fiona Renamed Piercing Lotus Luna to Deadly Lotus Luna Renamed Explosive Assassin Ken to Infiltrator Ken Renamed Dim Mak Igor to Plague Doctor Igor Renamed Shuriken Master Llamaurai to Swift Shuriken Llamaurai Outlanders Renamed Trailblaster Buzz to Shockblaster Buzz Renamed Stars and Stripes A.C. to Old Glory A.C. Renamed Shamrock Reclaimer to Staredown Southie Renamed Flash Eagle Eye to Fireflower Eagle Eye Renamed Shockgunner Buzz to Ambush Buzz Renamed Ranger BeetleJess to Beetlejess Ability and Perk Name changes Seismic Impact has been renamed to Seismic Smash Sustained Impact has been renamed to Sustained Smash Phasers to Kill has been renamed Blaze of Glory





Ability Balance Changes

As part of the Hero Loadout changes, we’ve adjusted balance game-wide. As a result, we’ve changed a few abilities balance to bring them more in line with our new models. Going forward, we have a much better baseline to adjust abilities in the future.

Constructor Bull Rush Reduced base damage from 156 to 104 Now deals environment damage by default (251 base environment damage) D.E.C.O.Y. Reduced base duration from 7 seconds to 6 seconds Decoy now has easier access to perks that reduce its cooldown and increase duration. This change was made to lessen the frequency of 100% decoy uptime in a team environment while still enabling a powerful source of crowd control. Plasma Pulse Increased base damage per hit from 18 to 46 Plasma Pulse has been underperforming for a long time. This boost to damage should make it a competitive option for Constructors R.O.S.I.E. Increased base damage from 67 to 69

Outlander Phase Shift Increased energy cost from 10 to 15 Phase Shift now has easier access to a significant number of Perks that improve its performance. This was done to put more weight on energy management as opposed to just charges. Reduced movement speed bonus from 33% to 30% Seismic Smash (Previously : Seismic Impact) Increased base damage from 98 to 114 Shock Tower Reduced stun duration from 0.75s to 0.5s T.E.D.D.Y. Reduced damage per hit from 16 to 13 This change is to help promote active play while still enabling T.E.D.D.Y. builds.

Ninja Crescent Kick Increased base damage from 61 to 121 Increased impact from 750 to 800 Reduced stun duration from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds Crescent Kick still retains its identity as a quick stun ability, but now has significantly boosted damage component to make it a competitive combat option Dragon Slash Increased base damage from 94 to 115 Kunai Storm Increased base damage from 128 to 184 Kunai Storm came in a little weaker than we liked, so we’re giving it a solid damage boost to compensate for the difficulty of using this ability Smoke Bomb Increased base damage per tick from 41 to 52 Throwing Stars Increased base damage from 52 to 87 Increased cooldown from 6 seconds to 10 seconds Now pierces enemies by default Can no longer trigger headshot damage multiplier Throwing stars have been a fairly niche ability, only being viable on a couple of Ninjas largely due to the lack of piercing. To make them more competitive, we replaced the lackluster headshot damage with piercing as part of the base ability and gave it a big damage boost.

Soldier Frag Grenade Reduced energy cost from 45 to 30 This allows you to use all 3 grenade charges in a row Increased base damage from 101 to 103 Reduced impact from 595 to 500 Goin’ Commando Reduced base damage from 25 to 23 Lefty and Righty Increased base damage from 57 to 60 Reduced headshot damage bonus from 75% to 50% Shockwave Increased base damage from 91 to 102 Reduced impact from 1650 to 1500 Warcry Reduced energy cost from 50 to 40





Team Perks have been added!

Team Perks are powerful abilities that activate upon meeting certain requirements in your hero loadout. Once you have equipped the right heroes, their power will unlock! Match the exact requirements, or take as many heroes as you can that match the rules in order to gain the most benefit. Team Perks are granted through story events, event rewards, and other ways. They can also come from Mythic Heroes! You can find a list of all the Mythic Heroes and which Team Perks they give below.

Bladestorm Enforcer Endless Shadow Increases Shadow Stance duration for each matching hero

Carbide Underdog For each match, increased healing received based on how many enemies are near you

Dire Hunter’s Instinct Eliminations during night or evening grant a damage and melee life leech bonus per matching hero.

Field Agent Rio Phase Blaster Every few seconds, your next shot fires a Phase Pulse

Lynx Kassandra Bio-Energy Source Spending energy restores shield per hero per point of energy spent

Master Grenadier Ramirez Cool Customer Using an Ability while Frosty lowers the cooldown of all active Soldier abilities and removes the Frosty effect.

MEGA B.A.S.E. Kyle Supercharged Traps Increases damage done by all traps affected by B.A.S.E.

Phase Scout Jess Shifting Gears Grant extra charges on Phase Shift but reduce range

Quickdraw Calamity Hot Swap Eliminations increase damage for all weapon types for a time. Stacks 1 time for each weapon type’s eliminations.

Ragnarok Slow your Roll On taking melee damage, freeze husks and slow mist monsters

Raven Preemptive Strike For Each match, deal bonus damage to enemies with full life.

Steel Wool Syd BOOM B.A.S.E. Buffs damage and critical rating in a radius around B.A.S.E.

Subzero Zenith Shake it Off Reduces duration of elemental status effects applied to you

Swordmaster Ken One-Two Punch After ability cast, next melee heavy attack costs 20% less per match

The Cloaked Star Round Trip Throwing Stars return to you after hitting a solid wall or once they expire

Wukong Soaring Mantis Gain 2 extra Mantis Leaps





New Perk / Hero Combinations!

All of the perks have been rebalanced, tweaked, and adjusted. We’ve also distributed them among all the existing heroes. Non gameplay-acquirable heroes will always be reskins of existing heroes. All Heroes now have a Standard Perk, which is granted to players regardless of where they are slotted in the hero loadout

Heroes slotted as your Commander will receive the “Commander Upgrade” modification to their Standard Perk listed below Note – All Standard Perks without specific text indicating their Commander Upgrade provide upgrades to the numerical effectiveness of their Standard Perk when they are slotted as your commander.. In order to accommodate changes to the class perks, we’ve adjusted all the ability kits of heroes. Rather than listing the changes, we’re listing what every hero now has as their kit.





Soldiers

NEW – Class Perks NEW Stay Frosty After 3 eliminations with a ranged weapon, gain 35% weapon stability and increase ranged weapon damage by 10% for 7 seconds. NEW Suppressive Fire Each consecutive ranged weapon hit against the same target deals 3% increased damage. Stacks 5 times. REMOVED Debilitating Shots As the game evolves we re-evaluate how we design aspects of it. In this case, we believe Vulnerability works best when it’s limited to short windows which create opportunities for group burst damage. Freeze Traps are a great example of this. Sustained focus fire is still a strength of Soldiers, but by removing Debilitating Shots we’ll be able to better utilize Vulnerability to provide burst damage windows.

Support Specialist Hawk Combatants Might Reduces the Energy cost of Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Ghoul Trooper Ramirez Practiced in Combat Increases the duration of Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Brainiac Jonesy Practiced in Combat Increases the duration of Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Special Forces Banshee Fight Or Flight Bonus damage and movement speed during the effect of Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Special Forces Ramirez Fight Or Flight Bonus damage and movement speed during the effect of Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Special Forces Jonesy Fight Or Flight Bonus damage and movement speed during the effect of Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Colonel Wildcat Leadership Reduces cooldown of Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Shockwave, Frag Grenade

Centurion Hawk Mighty Roar Increases application range of Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Shockwave, Frag Grenade

Sergeant Jonesy Ain’t Done Yet Increases duration of Goin’ Commando Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Warcry, Shockwave

Birthday Brigade Ramirez Ain’t Done Yet Increases duration of Goin’ Commando Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Warcry, Shockwave

Shrapnel Headhunter Shell Shock Increases damage of Shotguns Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Warcry

Redline Ramirez Quick Scope Increases Damage / Fire rate of Sniper Rifles Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Warcry

Buckshot Raptor Critical Blast Increases critical hit damage of Shotguns Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Warcry

Rabbit Raider Jonesy Sure Shot Increases critical hit damage of Sniper Rifles Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Warcry

Demolisher Jonesy Cluster Bomb Frag Grenade spawns a cluster of smaller grenades which explode Commander Upgrade : Increases the damage of the smaller grenades Abilities : Frag Grenade, Warcry, Shockwave

Four Leaf Wildcat Grenade Generation Eliminating enemies has a chance to generate Frag Grenade Charges Abilities : Frag Grenade, Warcry, Shockwave

Highland Warrior Wildcat Pull The Pin Reduces the Energy cost of Frag Grenade Abilities : Frag Grenade, Warcry, Shockwave

Battlehound Jonesy Rucksack Increases the charges of Frag Grenade Abilities : Frag Grenade, Warcry, Shockwave

Onslaught Headhunter Explosive Optimization Reduces the Energy cost of Shockwave Abilities : Shockwave, Warcry, Frag Grenade

Berserker Renegade Short Fuse When your shield breaks, reset the cooldown of Shockwave Commander Upgrade : Also reduce the cost to 0, reduces the re-activation window Abilities : Shockwave, Warcry, Frag Grenade

Wukong Explosive Rounds Eliminating enemies can cause aoe explosions. Abilities : Frag Grenade, Shockwave, Warcry

Chromium Ramirez In A Pinch Reloading when weapons are empty increases shield regeneration rate Commander Upgrade : Additionally increases reload speed, and increases shield regeneration effect Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Bulletstorm Jonesy Start Up Firing a ranged weapon increases your damage and Fire Rate Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Die Cast Jonesy Boomstick! Increases the damage of Goin’ Commando Commander Upgrade : Increases the amount of bonus damage and converts the damage type to Energy Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Warcry, Frag Grenade

Double Agent Evelynn Where’s Lefty Eliminating enemies with pistols reduces the active cooldown of Lefty and Righty Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade, Shockwave

Undercover Vaughn Grenade Damage Increases damage of Frag Grenade Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade, Shockwave

First Shot Rio First Assault After reloading an Assault weapon, the next shot automatically crits Abilities : Frag Grenade, Lefty and Righty, Shockwave

Quick-Draw Calamity Six Shooter First 6 pistol shots deal increased damage and impact. Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Warcry, Goin’ Commando

Steel Wool Carlos Bass Solo Eliminations extend the duration of Warcry Commander Upgrade : Increases the effect of Bass Solo Abilities : Warcry, Shockwave, Goin’ Commando

Liteshow Spitfire Waste Not Want Not Increases magazine size of ranged weapons Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Lefty and Righty, Warcry

Archetype Havoc Escape Artist Using Shockwave temporarily increases movement speed Commander Upgrade : Additionally adds more armor temporarily Abilities : Shockwave, Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade

Commando Spitfire Goin Again Reduces the cooldown of Goin’ Commando Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Frag Grenade, Shockwave

Sub-Commando Jonesy Goin Again Reduces the cooldown of Goin’ Commando Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Frag Grenade, Shockwave

Rescue Trooper Ramirez Assault Damage Increases assault rifle damage Abilities : Frag Grenade, Shockwave, Goin’ Commando

Rescue Trooper Havoc Assault Damage Increases assault rifle damage Abilities : Frag Grenade, Shockwave, Goin’ Commando

Master Grenadier Ramirez Bigger Is Better Increases the radius of Frag Grenade Abilities : Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando, Shockwave

Urban Assault Headhunter Make It Rain After landing a head shot, increase headshot damage and firerate temporarily. Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Shockwave, Frag Grenade

Skull Trooper Jonesy Locked And Reloaded After reloading gain damage temporarily. Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Shockwave, Frag Grenade

Tactical Assault Sledgehammer Assault Crit Damage Increases assault rifle critical hit damage Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Shockwave, Frag Grenade

Skull Ranger Ramirez Locked And Reloaded After reloading gain damage temporarily. Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Shockwave, Frag Grenade

Survivalist Jonesy Survivalist Eliminating enemies restores health over time Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Star-Spangled Headhunter Spoils of War Chance get ammo back after eliminations during Warcry Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Stars and Stripes Jonesy Assault Ammo Recovery Hitting enemy with an Assault Rifle has a chance to give back ammo Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Love Ranger Jonesy Power Impact Increases the radius of Shockwave Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Raven Twinblast Increases the damage of Lefty and Righty Commander Upgrade : Additionally cause Lefty and Righty hits to cause explosions. Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Warcry, Frag Grenade

Carbide Zip And Zap Lefty and Righty applies an energy affliction Commander Upgrade : Additionally cause Lefty and Righty hits to bounce off walls and pierce enemies. Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Shockwave, Frag Grenade

Shocktrooper Renegade Doppler Effect Reduces the cooldown of Shockwave Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando

Commando Ramirez Goin Again Reduces the cooldown of Goin’ Commando Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Frag Grenade, Shockwave

Commando Renegade Goin Again Reduces the cooldown of Goin’ Commando Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Frag Grenade, Shockwave

Jolly Headhunter Present… Arms! Eliminating enemies has a chance to drop a present. Presents buff either Movespeed, Damage, or Energy Regen. Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade, Warcry

Sgt. Winter Snowin’ Commando Every few shots, Goin’ Commando fires an exploding snowball that deals water damage Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade

Crackshot Mad Tidings Firing a ranged weapon grants stacks of Holiday Spirit. Each stack increases damage but decreases weapon accuracy. Buff is lost on weapon swap or reload Abilties : Lefty and Righty, Shockwave, Frag Grenade

Fallen Love Ranger Jonesy Fuel for the Fallen On an elimination, gain energy regen for a short duration. Abilities : Frag Grenade, Shockwave, Lefty and Righty





Constructors

Class Perks: B.A.S.E. is now placed like a trap, to allow constructors to use more abilities Available from the Trap Wheel Connects to structures up to 4 tiles away Increases the Armor of connected structures by 50 No longer reflects damage by default

Kinetic Overload When you stagger an enemy with a melee attack, deal 25 damage in a half-tile radius Melee critical hits grant 10% increased melee impact damage for 5 seconds. Stacks 5 times.

Removed Creative Engineering While this has historically been an identifying feature of the Constructor class, the current availability of building resources has made this perk much less necessary. We’ve decided to remove it to make room for other Constructor bonuses which are more meaningful in most scenarios, such as extending B.A.S.E. range, increasing B.A.S.E. damage resistance, and opening up a third ability slot.

Controller Harper Grease the Wheels Reduces the cooldown of D.E.C.O.Y. Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush

Kyle the 13th I’m Just Not User-Friendly D.E.C.O.Y. damages melee attackers Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush

Power B.A.S.E. Knox Power Modulation Structures attached to B.A.S.E. regenerate health Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse

Power B.A.S.E. Penny Power Modulation Structures attached to B.A.S.E. regenerate health Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse

Power B.A.S.E. Kyle Power Modulation Structures attached to B.A.S.E. regenerate health Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse

Sentinel Hype Going And Going Increases duration of D.E.C.O.Y. Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse

Guardian Bull Hardware Crit Chance Increases Critical Rating with Hardware Weapons Abilities : Bull Rush, Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.

Machinist Harper Tough Traps Increases trap durability Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y.

Thunder Thora Electrified Floors Enemies within the area affected by B.A.S.E. take energy damage periodically Abilities : Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush, D.E.C.O.Y.

Warden Kyle B.A.S.E. M.D. Grants health regen while inside B.A.S.E. Abilities : Bull Rush, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse

Riot Response Hazard One Hot Minute Reduces the cooldown of Plasma Pulse Abilities : Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush, D.E.C.O.Y.

Riot Control Izza Plasma Pulse Blast When placed, Plasma Pulse immediately fires a wave of plasma that deals energy damage. Abilities : Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush, D.E.C.O.Y.

Heavy BASE Kyle Feel The B.A.S.E. B.A.S.E. Explodes out after a certain amount of enemies die near it Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y., R.O.S.I.E., Bull Rush

Demolitionist Penny Faster Explosions Increases explosive weapon damage Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush

Saboteur Bull Get Ready For a Surprise! D.E.C.O.Y. explodes when it is destroyed or expires. Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush

8-Bit Demo Enduring Machine Using an ability causes the next few shots to cost less weapon durability Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush

Vintage-Tech Penny Malfunction Increases the radius of Plasma Pulse’s orb explosions. Commander Upgrade : Triggers orbs to deploy at once, and increases damage Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y.

Sentry Gunner Airheart War of the R.O.S.I.E. R.O.S.I.E. deals more damage Commander Upgrade : Additionally converts damage type to Energy Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.

Krampus Racking up the Coal Each elimination with R.O.S.I.E. increases damage with R.O.S.I.E. Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.

Dark Vanguard Airheart Software Increases Hardware heavy attack energy efficiency Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y.

Conqueror Magnus Your Move, Creep D.E.C.O.Y. periodically damages enemies within the attraction radius. Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y., R.O.S.I.E., Bull Rush

The Ice King Frozen Castle B.A.S.E. snares enemies that are on B.A.S.E. enforced structures. Commander Upgrade : Attacking B.A.S.E. enforced structures causes enemies to become Frozen Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y., Bull Rush

MEGABASE Kyle Mega BASE Increases B.A.S.E. connectivity Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E., Bull Rush

Hotfixer Hazard Hotfix Increases building repair rate Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E, Bull Rush

Catstructor Penny Rushed Rush Reduces the cooldown of Bull Rush Abilities : Bull Rush, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse

Electro-Pulse Penny Fully Contained B.A.S.E. now reflects damage Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush

Patriot Penny Emergency Override Having your shield break instantly resets the cooldown of Bull Rush Commander Upgrade : Also reduce the cost to 0, reduces the reactivation window Abilities : Bull Rush, Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E.

Tank Penny Actuated Attacks Increases Hardware weapon damage Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., Bull Rush, Plasma Pulse

Steel Wool Syd Maximum Overload Increases damage of Kinetic Overload Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y., Bull Rush

Plasma Specialist Izza Power Pulse Increases damage of Plasma Pulse Abilities : Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y., Bull Rush

Miss Bunny Penny Plasma Overdrive Reduces Plasma Pulse energy cost Abilities : Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y., Bull Rush

B.A.S.E. Kyle Lofty Architecture Increases health of buildings within area of B.A.S.E. Abilities : Bull Rush, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse

Marathon Hype Long Rush Increases Bull Rush distance Abilities : Bull Rush, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse

Guardian Penny Hardware Crit Chance Increases Critical Rating with Hardware Weapons Abilities : Bull Rush, Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.

Guardian Knox Hardware Crit Chance Increases Critical Rating with Hardware Weapons Abilities : Bull Rush, plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.





Ninjas

Class Perks: Mantis Leap Jump a second time while in the air with no energy cost. Grants immunity to fall damage Shadow Stance Eliminating an enemy with a melee weapon grants 60 armor and 15% movement speed for 4 seconds. No longer triggers off of Throwing Stars or Dragon Slash by default

Brawler Luna Quick Kick Reduce the cooldown of Crescent Kick Abilities : Crescent Kick, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb

Stonefoot Crash Hot Foot Increases Crescent Kick damage Commander Upgrade : Further increases damage and additionally converts damage type to Energy Abilities : Crescent Kick, Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars

Skirmisher Edge Trained Throw Reduces the energy cost of Throwing Stars Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Crescent Kick

Snuggle Specialist Sarah Tail of the Dragon Dragon Slash leaves a persistent trail of energy, dealing damage to enemies in the area over time Commander Upgrade : Additionally snares affected targets and increases the effect. Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Crescent Kick

Deadly Star Scorpion Corrosive Stars Throwing Stars afflict their targets, dealing Energy damage over time. Abilities : Throwing Stars, Crescent Kick, Dragon Slash

Deadly Blade Crash Corrosive Strikes Critical hits from Melee weapons deal damage over time Commander Upgrade : Increases damage dealt, and additionally snares targets afflicted. Abilities : Throwing Stars, Crescent Kick, Dragon Slash

Energy Thief Mari Rebound Crescent Kick will return energy for every enemy hit by it. Abilities : Crescent Kick, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb

Alchemist Sarah Medicinal Fumes Smoke Bomb now heals allies who enter the affected area Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash

Whirlwind Scorch Footloose Increases impact of Crescent Kick Commander Upgrade : Adds a stun to Crescent Kick Abilities : Crescent Kick, Smoke Bomb, Dragon Slash

Thunderstrike Mari Dragon Daze When your shield breaks, an AoE blast stuns nearby enemies Commander Upgrade : Adds damage to the blast Abilities : Crescent Kick, Smoke Bomb, Dragon Slash

Harvester Sarah Scythe To Meet You Scythe attacks do bonus damage vs snared enemies Commander Upgrade: Scythe attacks apply a snare Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash

Whiteout Fiona Anatomy Lessons Increases axe, scythe, and sword critical rating Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash

Deadly Lotus Luna Poking Holes Increases spear damage versus afflicted targets Commander Upgrade :Spear hits cause targets to become afflicted with damage over time Abilities : Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb, Crescent Kick

Piercing Lotus Edge Pointy Fury Increases Spear heavy attack energy efficiency Abilities : Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb, Crescent Kick

Infiltrator Ken Endless Smoke Increases the radius of Smoke Bomb Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash

Plague Doctor Igor Deep Pockets Reduces the cost of Smoke Bomb Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash

Dire Night Stalker At night, increase movement speed Commander Upgrade : Increase Movement speed bonus during Night, and additionally reduce cost of Ninja abilities Abilities : Dragon Slash, Kunai Storm, Crescent Kick

Cloaked Shadow Corrupted Aura (Additional VFX to come!) While in Shadow Stance, gain an aura that deals damage to enemies around the player. Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb

Forged Fate Easy Sword Increases Sword heavy attack energy efficiency Abilities : Crescent Kick, Throwing Stars, Kunai Storm

Overtaker Hiro Kunai Collection Eliminating enemies with Kunai Storm reduces its cooldown Abilities : Kunai Storm, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb

Lynx Kassandra Hang Time After using Kunai Storm gain slow fall temporarily, dealing more damage mid-air Commander Upgrade : Increases damage dealt while hovering Abilities : Kunai Storm, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb

Anti-Cuddle Sarah Rapid Charge On melee weapon elimination, restore some energy Abilities : Kunai Storm, Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars

The Cloaked Star Fan of Stars All throwing stars are thrown instantly in a spreading arc, and adds additional throwing stars Abilities : Throwing Stars, Crescent Kick, Smoke Bomb

Bladestorm Enforcer Kunaihilation Kunai explode on hitting, dealing energy damage in a radius Kunai Storm, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash

Dragon Scorch Wings of the Dragon Increases the length of Dragon Slash Commander Upgrade : Increases the width of Dragon Slash and increases the damage Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb

Sarah Hotep Return of the Dragon Reduces the cost of Dragon Slash Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb

Fleetfoot Ken Fleet Increases movement speed Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb

Dim Mak Mari Utility Belt Reduces the cooldown of Smoke Bomb Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash

Bluestreak Ken Assassination Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb

Assassin Sarah Assassination Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb

Lotus Assassin Sarah Assassination Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb

Lotus Assassin Ken Assassination Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb

Shuriken Master Sarah Cascade Throws additional Throwing Stars. Abilities : Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb, Dragon Slash

Swift Shuriken Llamurai Rapid Fire Reduces the cooldown of Throwing Stars Abilities : Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb, Dragon Slash

Swordmaster Ken Legendary Blade Do an additional sword damage while Shadow Stance is active. Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash

Jade Assassin Sarah Assassination Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb





Outlanders

Class Perks: Anti-Material Charge is now the default pickaxe heavy attack for all Outlanders Punch forward, destroying structures and harvesting their materials. Deals 50 damage and 240 Impact to enemies. Cost: 45 Energy Cooldown: 0 In the Zone After 5 strikes with a pickaxe, gain 7.5% movement speed and 25% increased pickaxe damage. Removed on weapon swap. Grants the ability to see chests through walls within a radius. Loot Llama Loot Llama fragments now create the Loot Llama in place, rather than grant the Loot Llama ability. The Loot Llama lasts for 10 minutes and displays a timer overhead. Our goal for Loot Llamas is that they are an exciting reward. By locking out one of your abilities we created a conflict every time players found one. Our intention is that players who pass up a Loot Llama do it because they don’t need the loot, not because the Loot Llama limits their kit.

Enforcer Grizzly Bear With Me Increases the duration of T.E.D.D.Y. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift

Recon Scout Eagle Eye Phase Forward Increases movement speed bonus of Phase Shift Commander Upgrade : Further increases the bonus, and increases teleport distance Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash

Recon Scout Jess Phase Forward Increases movement speed bonus of Phase Shift Commander Upgrade : Further increases the bonus, and increases teleport distance Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash

Recon Scout A.C. Phase Forward Increases movement speed bonus of Phase Shift Commander Upgrade : Further increases the bonus, and increases teleport distance Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash

Vanguard Southie Fault Line Lowers the Cooldown of Seismic Smash Abilities : Seismic Smash, Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Shockblaster Buzz Electroshock Shock Tower deals additional Impact damage Abilities : Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift

Trailblaster A.C. Capacitor Increases the duration of Shock Tower Abilities : Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift

Old Glory A.C. Impossibility Matrix Increases the cooldown reduction of T.E.D.D.Y. and the Shock Tower when using a Charge Fragment. Abilities : Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift

Gunblazer Southie Blaze of Glory Phase Shift increases Pistol Damage temporarily. Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y.

Fragment Flurry Jess Fragment Generation Eliminations can grant a Charge Fragment. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Staredown Southie Bear Stare T.E.D.D.Y. now fires eye beams that deal energy damage. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Fireflower Eagle Eye Parting Gift Phase Shift drops fireworks, dealing damage over time to enemies in an AoE. Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash

Flash A.C. Phased Out Reduces the refill time of Phase Shift charges Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash

T.E.D.D. Shot Jess Eye on the Prize Headshot eliminations can grant a Charge Fragment. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift, Seismic Smash

Ambush Buzz In and Outlander Eliminating enemies shortly after using Phase Shift will refund the Phase Shift charge. Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash

Shockgunner Grizzly Run and Stun Passing through enemies with Phase Shift applies a stun. Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash

Wild Fragment Deadeye Static Cling Enemies hit by Shock Tower take additional periodic damage Abilities : Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift

Sanguine Dusk Phase Siphon Phase shifting through enemies heals self Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash

Valkyrie Rio Kinetic Punch Increases the Impact and knock back of Anti-Material Charge. Abilities : Phase Shift, Seismic Smash, T.E.D.D.Y.

Ventura Ramirez Overbearing Increases the range of T.E.D.D.Y. attack and increases damage based on distance to enemies Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift, Seismic Smash

Subzero Zenith Icy Shot Sniper critical hits apply water affliction. Commander Upgrade : Sniper critical hits additionally Freeze enemies Abilities : Phase Shift, T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower

Ragnarok Return to Sender Seismic Smash returns to its original impact point. Commander Upgrade : Increases the damage of the second wave Abilities : Seismic Smash, Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Field Agent Rio Phase Cannon Phase Shifting causes the equipped ranged weapon to shoot a projectile which pierces enemies and deals energy damage. Abilities : Phase Shift, T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash

Striker A.C. Sustained Smash Lowers the energy cost of Seismic Smash Abilities : Seismic Smash, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift

Shock Specialist A.C. Up The Voltage Increases the damage of Shock Tower Abilities : Shock Tower, Phase Shift, Seismic Smash

Trailblazer A.C. Bearserker Increases the damage dealt and fire rate of T.E.D.D.Y. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Trailblazer Quinn Bearserker Increases the damage dealt and fire rate of T.E.D.D.Y. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Trailblazer Jess Bearserker Increases the damage dealt and fire rate of T.E.D.D.Y. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Phase Scout Jess Phased and Confused Phase Shift has additional charges. Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y.

Pathfinder Jess Work, Work Increases harvesting tool damage Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift

Archaeolo-Jess Strike Cost Reduces the cost of Anti-Material Charge Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift

Bloodfinder A.C. Iron Knuckles Increases the damage of Anti-Material Charge against enemies. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift

Ranger Deadeye Hipshot Increases pistol damage Abilities : Phase Shift, T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash

Beetlejess Make It Count Increases pistol critical hit damage Abilities : Phase Shift, T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash

Steel Wool Anthony Four on the Floor Seismic Smash leaves a pulsing area at maximum range which deals damage and pulls enemies together Abilities : Seismic Smash, Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Jingle Jess Bear With Me Increases the duration of T.E.D.D.Y. Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift

The Ice Queen Cold to the Touch All damage is increased against enemies who are frozen, Commander Upgrade : Seismic Smash can Freeze enemies Abilities : Seismic Smash, Shock Tower, Phase Shift

Snuggle Specialist Sarah is available in the Event Store Available on February 28.

Fallen Love Ranger Jonesy is obtainable through love storm quest Legendary rarity Perk – Fuel for the Fallen Eliminations grant Energy Regen for a short duration

Anti-Cuddle Sarah is obtainable through love storm quest Legendary rarity Perk – Rapid Charge Melee eliminations grant Energy

We’ve extended the duration of the following Event Store Heroes until v8.20: Subzero Zenith Wukong Lynx Kassandra



Bug Fixes

It is no longer possible to place D.E.C.O.Y. on top of R.O.S.I.E.

TEDDY and the Bot Turret are no longer confused when targeting enemies, if there is a Driftboard close to them.

