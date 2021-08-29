Fortnite Leak Is Coming True and OG Fans Are Getting Excited

✖

A Fortnite leak from earlier this week is coming true, and it has OG fans of the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game excited. The anonymous leaker's first claim was that Mike Lowery (Will Smith's character in Bad Boys) was getting a skin on August 28. Today, that happened. All of their other claims haven't come true yet, but the fact that the leaker -- who has a reputation for being reliable -- got not just the Mike Lowery skin right, but its release date, has everyone looking over the leak again. According to the leaker, a Shang-Chi skin is coming on September 2, also known as next week. Adding to this, the leaker claims something called "First Shadows" is coming to FN Crew.

Now, I know what you're thinking: how does this have OG fans of the game excited? Well, there's more. Moving into Season 8 leaks, the leaker claims something called "Skyfire" will begin to count down on September 3. They also add the Sideways is confirmed to be an alternate dimension, before concluding with word that Kevin (The Cube) is coming back.

As you may know, The Cube first appeared during Season 5, and it made its last appearance in Season X. When Chapter 2 launched, it disappeared, and we haven't seen it since, however, Fortnite has been teasing its return, and it looks like Epic Games is about finally make good on all of this teasing.

The insider leaker posted more info on r/FortniteLeaks, this time he revealed a Shang-Chi collab & event countdown date 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwlh7Zy3Dp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2021

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it's still very much a leak comprised of unofficial information. Of course, Epic Games could squash all uncertainty with a comment, but it never comments on leaks, so don't expect this to happen. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game -- including not just the latest leaks, but the latest official news -- click here.