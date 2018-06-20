Fortnite Disables Shopping Carts Again

Epic Games has once again announced that Fortnite’s Shopping Carts are being disabled due to “ongoing issues.”

The issues certainly have been ongoing with Epic Games adding the Shopping Carts, taking them away, bringing them back, and repeating the same process more than once. Meant to be a quick way to traverse Fortnite’s map as players scoot around on a Shopping Cart either by themselves or with another squad member in tow, the first item that could be considered a vehicle in Fortnite is apparently proving to be more problematic than expected. The tweet from the official Fortnite Twitter account that shared news of the item being disabled came just two hours after another tweet alerted players that the Shopping Carts were back.

The Fortnite announcement didn’t specify exactly what the issue is that’s caused the item to be disabled again, but players getting underneath the map has been a problem recently among other issues.

Added not long ago when an announcement was spotted in the game’s “New Updates” section, players were having a big time riding around on their newfound method of travel. People even realized that you could pull off some insane kills by using a Shopping Cart to put yourself in unique, game-winning positions. You can see one of those examples here as the Fortnite streamer Jmoe161 landed a game-winning snipe while soaring through the air in a Shopping Cart.

Unfortunately, players also quickly found out that these items can break the game just as much as they improve them. With Shopping Carts at their disposal, players found out about a glitch that would wipe out the entire map. That was surely not Epic Games’ intent, but players came to find out that there were other odd interactions with the Shopping Carts. Seemingly indestructible constructs like the bunker tucked away in the Wailing Woods and the meteor that’s housed in Dusty Divot could, in fact, be broken by the Shopping Cart if you got up enough speed and hit them at the right angle. There was nothing inside of either of them, so it’s clear that Epic Games wasn’t ready for those cases to be cracked just yet.

Fortnite’s Shopping Carts are now disabled with no known date or time for when they’ll return.