Fortnite’s Shopping Carts Help You Cross Loot Lake in Record Time

There’s an easy way to soar across Fortnite’s Loot Lake, and all it takes is a Shopping Cart and a Minigun with enough ammo to get you scooting.

Loot Lake, for the uninitiated, contains exactly what the name suggests. It’s a large lake with several chests floating throughout along with a lakehouse in the center that’ll also contain some valuable resources. Dropping into the game and landing in Loot Lake is easy enough since you’re flying in from above, but getting in and out of Loot Lake on foot isn’t nearly as easy since the water slows you down and makes you an easy target. If you’ve spent any time hopping through the lake trying to get to a chest or avoid incoming fire, you’ll understand the pains of traversing the watery location.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It doesn’t have to be that difficult though as one crafty player has discovered. Sharing evidence of their Loot Lake trick on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, Redditor EllisN1411 submitted a video that shows the player rocketing across Loot Lake by using the recoil of a Minigun while sitting in a Shopping Cart. The force propels the player backwards from one edge of the lake to the other – you can check out the map in the top-right corner to get a better idea of just how fast they’re moving.

What’s even better is that this tactic isn’t just limited to Loot Lake. When asked if it would work on solid ground as well to move players across the map at even higher speeds, the original poster thought that it would, an assumption that another player backed up by saying that they could confirm it works and makes you a bit faster on the ground. It’s unclear if this tactic was possible before the most recent update that dropped today and added the Playground LTM, a mode that was taken offline shortly afterwards, but the consensus appears to be that this is a new feature. That doesn’t mean that it’s intended though, so either Epic Games added it as a fun Shopping Cart mechanic or it’s unintended and might not be around for long.

The strategy won’t always be the most practical since you’ll need the necessary items and quite a bit of ammo to pull it off, but it’s a quick way to get you out of situation in a pinch or cross Loot Lake in a hurry.