Newly Leaked Fortnite Skin Has Players Very Confused

✖

A new Fortnite skin has leaked, and it has fans of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game very, very confused. Ahead of the game's new season and event, Fortnite leaks have been popping up everywhere, mostly thanks to dataminers. Included in this wave of leaks is a new encrypted skin. Of course, due to it being encrypted, nobody knows what the skin is, however, you can see the outline of the skin. But that's not the strange part. The strange part is that the outline of the skin makes zero sense.

As you can see in the tweet below -- courtesy of dataminer HypeX -- the skin has a very strange shape. In fact, it also looks like two different skins, suggesting a single skin that has two variants. However, if this is the case, it's unclear why the skin in the background has a drastically different shape than the skin in the front.

Whatever the case, the point is nobody can figure out what the heck this skin is, and all of this begs the question: why is this skin encrypted in the first place? Skins aren't usually encrypted, suggesting there's some significance to this mystery skin.

At the moment, the leading theory is that this is a Black Manta skin given the shape and given the fact that we already know -- thanks to previous leaks -- that an Aquaman skin is coming alongside a new aquatic map theme.

The Engineer skin is not encrypted afaik, the encrypted skin we have (other than loserfruit) is this.. so far we only have the shape and it's a weird shape, looks like a skin with 2 variants ? pic.twitter.com/HIiwhzudwR — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 30, 2020

I'm just saying that this could be the Black Manta (Aquaman Villain) pic.twitter.com/eRA5FSQmNE — THS_Maycon_L2 (@L2Ths) May 30, 2020

Hammer Head shark with a swole body, that would be my prediction with the new season’s theme pic.twitter.com/wtvjYsOc7Y — Pat Scamander 🇬🇧 (@Pat_Scamander) May 30, 2020

Based on the name, it's probably a member of The Seven. They were hinted at in the Season 2 trailer, even — Flamingpaper🌐 (@Flamerpaper) May 30, 2020

For now, all Fortnite fans can do is speculate. That said, be sure to leave a comment letting us know what you think the new skin is.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.