New Fortnite Leak Hints at Season 3 Flood Event

A new Fortnite leak has surfaced, hinting at Season 3's big Doomsday event, which is rumored to include a massive storm/flood that will make major changes to the game's current map. While Epic Games has delayed the upcoming season and event, that hasn't stopped leaks from flowing in, revealing what the former and latter have in store for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players next month.

As you may know, previous leaks, rumors, and even developments in-game have pointed towards the Doomsday Device, Midas, and some type of storm that could flood the game's map, or at least part of it. Whether all of this will happen just as fans are imagining it, who knows. But a new leak does seem to reinforce all of these conclusions, especially the ones suggesting the map will be partially, if not completely, flooded during the event.

Fortnite updates are a goldmine for leaks. Each week when new Fortnite updates drop, new files are added to the game. And like clockwork, dataminers make quick work of these files. The result is often leaked content coming to the game soon, like skins and emotes, but sometimes these updates reveal interesting insights into future events.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer FortTory shared some newly added and updated animations in the game that show off different swimming animations, confirming players will indeed be swimming during, and maybe even after, the event.

some updated/added animations for Underwater Swimming pic.twitter.com/pGYyhOr7kg — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 26, 2020

Of course, like every datamining leak before it, this should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically very reliable, the conclusions drawn from them don't have the same track record.

