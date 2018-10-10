‘Fortnite’ Skull Trooper Challenges and Rewards

The Skull Trooper has made its Triumphant return to Fortnite will the latest patch, but with an additional twist! There is a unique set of challenges now available with a sweet new Back Bling to unlock. And for those that already had the Skull Trooper outfit? There’s an exclusive variant just for you.

In order to unlock the reward for Skull Trooper, players must first complete the below five challenges:

Complete 7 daily challenges

Play 50 matches

Play 14 matches with at least one elimination

Search 10 chests in a single match

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents in a single match

From there, you’ll unlock the Ghost Portal that leaked a few weeks ago. The above Back Bling can be customized to the green or the blue variant, with those that previously had the Skull Trooper outfit also having access to an exclusive purple variation!

In addition to the new Disco LTM and Quad Rocket Launcher, here are a few other key details from the most recent patch:

Quad Launcher Fire up to four lobbed rockets in quick succession. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 80/84 base damage per rocket. 300 unit explosion radius. Can be found in chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

The Port-a-Fortress has returned and can be looted in-game. Port-a-Fortress availability lowered from 2.43% to 1.83%.

Loot drop rate adjustments Decreased common Pistol drop chance from 5.8% to 5.47% Increased Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.42% Decreased Rare Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.92% to 0.71% Increased Epic Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.4% Increased Legendary Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.07% to 0.13% Decreased Rare Grenade Launcher drop chance from 1.45% to 0.99% Increased Epic Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.59% to 0.66% Increased Legendary Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.08% to 0.21% Increased Epic Guided Missile drop chance from 0.11% to 0.2% Increased Legendary Guided Missile drop chance from 0.03% to 0.05%



Bug Fixes

Removed a change that was inadvertently introduced in v6.01 which caused Bonesy to bark more than was intended.

Fixed an issue that caused moving circles to be closer to the previous safezone than intended.

Fixed some hitches on Switch caused by blocking loads of UI data.

Increased the texture pool size on Xbox One, which should avoid some issues with blurry textures and improve rendering performance.

The Outfit still appears properly in-game. This issue will be fixed next patch.Skull Trooper styles have a visual issue when viewing the Outfit from the Locker.



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.