Fortnite's Spider-Verse Event Adds Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2099, and Web-Shooters

Miles Morales has finally come to Fortnite as part of the game's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tie-in event. The Spider-Man variant has long been rumored for the battle royale game, and now that he's finally arrived, it seems he's not joining Fortnite alone either. Spider-Man 2099 has also been added with extra accessories available for each of them with all of these available either as standalone purchases from the Item Shop or as bundled buys, but that's going to be the only way you're able to get them since the main cosmetics aren't part of any quest rewards or the battle pass.

How to Get Miles Morales in Fortnite

The skins in question can be seen below courtesy of the first trailer for the Spider-Verse event in Fortnite. After being teased multiple times ahead of their arrival, the two new skins are available right now in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks each. The Miles Morales companion pickaxe is Spider-Ham's mallet which costs 1,000 V-Bucks while Spider-Man 2099's pickaxe is the 928 Axes for 500 V-Bucks. Both outfits come with their own unique back blings, though only the Miles Morales skin has an alternate style via the Earth 1610 variant.

That's about as far as the Item Shop offerings go, but even if you're not planning on picking up anything from the event, you can still partake in the Spider-Verse event in matches thanks to the return of the Web Shooters. These items that allow you to swing around the map have appeared in the game on and off throughout past Spider-Man events under different names. Now, they're called the "Spider-Verse Web-Shooters," but their function remains the same.

Fortnite's Free Spider-Verse Reward

As far as quests go, the only thing that you'll be able to earn from those is a lobby track earned by completing quests that just so happen to involve these Web Shooters.

"The Spider-Verse Web-Shooters will come in handy for the Week 11 Quests in Battle Royale," Epic Games said. "Most of these Quests reward XP, while one of them rewards the Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track. This Lobby Track features a song from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film!"

Fortnite's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse event is live now.