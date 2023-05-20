Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Director Confirms the Movie is Finally Finished

Sony Pictures Animation has been hard at work developing the highly anticipated sequel to their Academy Award-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and excitement is at an all-time high. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks great from everything we've seen in the trailers, and it looks like Miles Morales has to face some bigger stakes this time around. With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse so close to hitting theaters, fans have been awaiting reactions from members of the press who have seen the film. But it seems that the film hasn't been completely finished until now. One of the directors for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took to Twitter today to reveal that the movie is finally finished.

You can check out the announcement below.

update: It. Is. Done. — Justin K Thompson (@shinypinkbottle) May 20, 2023

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Could Tom Holland Show Up?

There have been a ton of rumors that live-action Spider-Man, Tom Holland, might show up in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but nothing has been made official as yet. In a recent interview with Empire, producer Amy Pascal was asked if Holland would appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and she played coy and stated "not going to comment on anything around that!" But she does remind us that "Tom Holland does love these [Spider-Verse] movies."

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

