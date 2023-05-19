Here's How to Get Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the 2018 animated film Into the Spider-Verse, hits theaters on June 2nd. We've already seen a ton of merch featuring all of the spider-people that will be featured in the film, but the hottest item is undoubtedly the special edition Air Jordan 1 "Next Chapter" sneakers that match the pair seen in the film worn by Miles Morales. Nike notes that "this fresh take on the iconic Chicago colorway boasts a mix of materials, including lustrous leather and soft suede." Of course, getting your hands and feet on these AJ1s won't be easy (or cheap) but here's what sneakerheads need to know to make it happen.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 "Next Chapter" sneakers will be available starting May 20th at 7am PT / 10am ET here at the Nike Store and / or here at Nike SNKRS priced at $200. Odds are that they will sell out in the blink of an eye, so be ready and waiting at launch time. When they sell out, keep your eyes on sites like StockX.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.