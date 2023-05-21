PlayStation's Spider-Man Attacks Miles Morales in New Across the Spider-Verse Footage

The PlayStation and Insomniac Games version of Spider-Man can be seen attacking Miles Morales in new footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man is a character that has existed in many, many different incarnations. Not only are there numerous versions of Peter Parker across film, television, games, comics, and so on, but there are other Spider-People including Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, and so on. With all of that said, Hollywood realized the money-making potential for such an idea and went all-in with it through the animated Spider-Verse films. The first movie was an Oscar winner and the sequel looks like it has the momentum to bring in a big payday and possibly even more awards.

As Across the Spider-Verse is set to feature many more Spider-People, fans have been keeping an eye out for their favorite versions of the character in the trailers and posters. One of the ones that immediately stood out in the trailers is the Peter Parker from the Insomniac Games Spider-Man games on PlayStation. His signature white spider symbol makes him stand out in the crowd pretty easily and while we don't know if he'll have any voice lines or if he'll really have any role since the marketing campaign has singled out the key characters in the film already, we can see him chasing after and attacking Miles Morales in some new footage. As of right now, we don't know what causes him to attack Miles, especially since he has his own Miles in the PlayStation universe, but it's clear Miles does something to upset a whole multiverse of Spider-People.

Insomniac Spider-Man chases Miles in new footage for #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse



See more footage inside: https://t.co/U5gqPDK7c6 pic.twitter.com/5K3Kq2bkJ5 — MCU – CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) May 18, 2023

Naturally, people have been making jokes about the absurdity of the situation on Twitter. In the Insomniac games, players can trigger special finisher combos that deal powerful attacks on enemies using the triangle and circle button when a prompt appears over their head. As you might expect, fans have photoshopped the prompt above Miles' head to joke about the devastating blows Peter may land on him.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2nd, 2023.