‘Fortnite’ Player Uses Sprays to Lure Opponents

One Fortnite player has found success using the game’s spray to their advantage by luring enemies to a quick elimination.

Spray in Fortnite are typically used to tag certain areas of the map with different images or symbols that players have unlocked, just as they’re used in other multiplayer games like Overwatch. They usually don’t have an impact on the game other than decorating the environment, but some of the sprays can be used to convey different messages that could trick opponents.

That’s exactly what happened when Redditor Loplo_Fox used the game’s Arrow spray to lure opponents into their traps. Sharing a video recently on the game’s most active subreddit, the player showed how the arrow spray could be used to deceive opponents with the allure of free weapons proving too much for others to resist.

Playing out like a scene from a cartoon, the opponent in Loplo_Fox’s video followed the arrows downstairs with the final arrow directing them into a room with some limited resources inside it. The last arrow was merely a diversion though with the player waiting behind it to take them out.

But players would obviously be skeptical if they saw a line of arrows leading them in a certain direction. The first player in the video above even proceeded cautiously, but it didn’t matter in the end. Mixing up the strategy to apply some elements of reverse psychology, the same player who shared the first video returned with another that showed similar scenario but with a brick wall placed behind an arrow that pointed the opposite direction. The hole in the wall would be an obvious spot for a player to hide in hopes that the enemy follows the arrow, so the opponent logically checked that area first. Loplo_Fox’s reverse psychology tactic paid off though by anticipating that exact movement and leading to the same result as the first video with the arrow trap netting them an elimination.

The Arrow spray was one of the rewards included in the Battle Pass items from Season 4, so with the game now moving on past that to Season 6, players are out of luck if they don’t have it in their Lockers by now. Sprays and skins still technically have no pay-to-win advantage, but it seems that that’s not always true so long as the right person is using them.