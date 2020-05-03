Fortnite Brings Back Star Wars Skins, Emotes, and Lightsabers to Celebrate May the 4th

Fortnite has had a lot of tie-ins with different properties over the years, but few have been nearly as ambitious as their partnership with the Star Wars brand. As a result of this team-up, players have had access to several different tie-ins with the films, including weapons, skins, and even the in-game airing of an exclusive clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, prior to the film's theatrical release. Players that might have missed out on those promotions will be happy to know that several of these items will be coming back to the game, albeit for a very limited time, as Epic Games is bringing them back to celebrate May the 4th!

According to Epic Games, Fortnite players will once again have access to skins based on Rey, Kylo Ren, and a Sith Trooper. There will also be a number of lightsaber colors available for purchase, including red (Kylo Ren), purple (Mace Windu), blue (Rey), and green (Luke). The force choke emote is back, and so are gliders based on ships from the series, Back Blings, and more. It's definitely a great chance for players that might have missed out the first time around!

It's a bit unsurprising to see Fortnite getting in on the Star Wars Day festivities. After all, Epic Games and Disney have clearly formed a strong bond over the last few years. In addition to the various tie-ins with the Star Wars brand, the game has also featured tie-ins with Deadpool, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Fortnite even made an appearance in the latter film, while Epic Games Creative Director Donald Mustard served as an extra in Endgame. Given all of that, it seems like the bond between the two companies will only continue to grow, over time. It will be interesting to see what comes next!

Fulfill your destiny.#StarWarsDay is almost here and the Rey, Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper Outfits are back in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/YXC2DMuO6O — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

The Star Wars promotional items are available in Fortnite now, but they can only be purchased through May 5th. Players will have to act quickly, if they want to download them!

