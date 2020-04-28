Russo Brothers Share Pic of Epic Games Creative Director on Avengers: Endgame Set

During tonight's ComicBook.com Quarantine Watch Party, a treasure trove of information was revealed regarding Avengers: Endgame. Hard as it might be to believe, the film landed in theaters just over a year ago, so those associated with the making of the film have taken the opportunity to reveal bits and pieces of behind-the-scenes information about the movie's production. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo joined in on the fun, sharing a number of previously unseen images and videos from the set of the film. One of these images included Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard on-set, as an extra for the final battle with Thanos.

Mustard's presence on-set isn't too surprising to see. During the promotion for the film, Fortnite featured a tie-in with Avengers: Endgame, bringing in Thanos, the Chitauri, and several weapons associated with the team, including Captain America's shield, Iron Man's repulsors, Mjolnir, and Hawkeye's bow. The promotion built on a tie-in event held during the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Of course, while the video game tie-in was certainly significant, the most notable Fortnite crossover might have been the presence of the game in the film itself. When Rocket and Hulk attempt to bring Thor back to the Avengers, they find that the god of thunder has made a new enemy in a very different kind of battle. The enemy in question calls himself Noobmaster, and has apparently been giving Thor a bit of trouble in Fortnite during the five-year span between Infinity War and Endgame. The scene has proven to be rather infamous since the film's release!

The Grand Wizard of #Fortnite helps defeat Thanos. @DonaldMustard and Laura Mustard joined us on the set for the final battle... #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/QhRRvTZ4Ie — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Mustard's presence on-set certainly says a lot about how much Fortnite has grown into a cultural phenomenon, over the years. Disney and the Russo Brothers were incredibly protective regarding all aspects of the film, so it says a lot about the strong relationship the company has formed with Epic Games. Given the tie-ins between Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it seems like that relationship will only continue to grow.

