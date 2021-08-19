Fortnite: Epic Games Responds to Issues With the Game

✖

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices is currently having issues. If your game has been crashing and hitching, you're not alone. Over on Twitter Epic Games, via the Fortnite Status Twitter page, confirmed that it's aware of these issues and investigating why they are happening. To this end, it promises to update followers when it has more information.

At the moment of writing this, this update was made roughly 30 minutes ago, and so far there's been no follow-up. As a result, we don't know what the problem is, how prevalent it is, what the solution is, or when it will be ready. All we have is literally the tweet below.

We are investigating crashes and hitches in games. We will keep you update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/MfloiZOGvm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 19, 2021

Right now, it seems servers are stable, or at least they aren't completely down. That said, over on Down Detector, reports of issues with the game skyrocketed this morning and continue to trend upwards. In other words, there's clearly something up with the game, and it appears to be pretty substantial, and right now there's no indication this is changing anytime soon.

