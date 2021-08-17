Fortnite Leak Reveals New Rick and Morty Skin

✖

We're well into Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite, and the Epic Games battle royale has managed to weave an impressive array of characters into its fold. One key crossover in this season has been with Rick and Morty, as the Adult Swim animated series inspired a number of cosmetic items as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass. Players can already unlock a skin based on Rick Sanchez — but now, it looks like his other titular companion will be joining him. A new tweet from Fortnite leaker @HYPEXRick reveals that a Rick and Morty skin for Morty will be making its way to the game.

While it's unclear exactly when Morty will be making his debut as a Fortnite skin, as well as what other cosmetics could come with his set, the possibility of unlocking him will definitely appeal to fans of the series. Prior to this, Morty was best available in the game as a hammer-shaped pickaxe that could be unlocked alongside the Rick skin. Assuming that the Morty skin will be available to purchase through Fortnite's V-bucks system, that would make it a first for the Rick and Morty-inspired cosmetics in the game, as the Rick skin and all accompanying cosmetics have been available to unlock in Page 10 of the Chapter 2, Season 7 Battle Pass.

This is just one of several new skins that apparently coming to Fortnite in the near future, including a long-rumored cosmetic for DC's Wonder Woman, as well as a skin that appears to be inspired by Will Smith's character from the Bad Boys franchise.

What do you think of Rick and Morty's Morty finally getting his own skin in Fortnite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fortnite is available for free via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.