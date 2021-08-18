Fortnite Fans Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme in New Among Us Mode

✖

As much as Fortnite might be known for its Battle Royale mode, the Epic Games title has developed a unique reputation for its various limited time game modes. The latest of these, titled "Impostors", dropped on Tuesday, and drew inspiration from the popular multiplayer game Among Us. The Impostors mode allows Fortnite players to emote their way to victory and uncover the traitors in their midst — and as a recent fan video proves, that has some hilarious side effects. Reddit user @Lachlan_ recently shared a video of their particular match of Impostor, which culminated in every player wearing the same exact character skin.

The fact that all of the skins were of Dynamo Danger, an original Fortnite superhero who just so happens to bare a resemblance to Marvel's Spider-Man, makes the moment even better. In particular, it pays homage to the iconic "Spider-Man Pointing" meme, which originated from a 1967 episode of the Spider-Man cartoon, and has unintentionally become a part of the character's lore ever since. The moment was even directly homaged in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in a post-credits scene introducing Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

While other Among Us-style modes found in games like Call of Duty tweak the formula a bit, this Impostors mode in Fortnite is about as shameless of an Among Us imitation as we could get. Agents have to complete tasks while trying to figure out who the Impostors are. Impostors have their own tasks they can complete to blend in with the Agents and can eliminated the Agents if they think they’ve got an opening to do so. Once an eliminated Agent is discovered, fellow Agents can report the finding which results in everyone being moved to The Bridge for a discussion and potential voting session to kick someone out.

Recent leaks indicated that Fortnite might be getting an Among Us mode, but it looks like this Impostors mode is as close as we'll get to that happening. Fortnite had another Among Us-style mode available in December 2020 if this all sounds familiar, but that mode was different than the Impostors one we have now.

Fortnite is available for free via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.