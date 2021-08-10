Fortnite Open-World RPG Possibly Leaked

✖

Earlier this year, the ongoing lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple leaked that the former was working on an open-world mode for Fortnite. Since then, we haven't heard any type of follow-up on this mode, official or unofficial, until today. Taking to Twitter, prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX relayed word of two new images added to the game's files, and as you can see via the tweet below, the images are of Fortnite, but with a different art style, suggesting that aren't related to Save the World or the game's free-to-play battle royale mode.

Not only do the images feature a different art style, but they appear to show new weapons reminiscent of a classic RPG. That said, while the images appear to be of the aforementioned leaked game mode, there's nothing to them that actually confirms this. In other words, for now, this is all just speculation.

Below, you can check out the two newly-leaked images, courtesy of HypeX:

We now have 2 teasers, we can see: - Possible new weapons?

- Arrow in the back

- A giant monkey in the background

- Temple POIs/Landmarks in the back All of these hint towards the open world game mode they talked about in the Apple lawsuit but we'll have to wait and see.. pic.twitter.com/nh77y96vWC — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 10, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on these two new images, nor the speculation they have birthed. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In meantime, take everything above with a grain of salt.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play game from Epic Games -- including not just all of the latest leaks, rumors, and speculation, but the latest official news as well -- click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in an open-world RPG mode from Fortnite?