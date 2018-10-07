‘Fortnite’ Store Update Adds New Straw Stuffed Gear

As anticipated, tonight’s Fortnite store update ushered in the wave of Halloween outfits with the “Straw Stuffed ” set, which features two outfits, one harvesting tool, and one glider all in the spirit of Halloween.

Straight out of the hellish version of Fatal Fields, the two new outfits are obviously the headline of the store update, though we’ve known that they were coming for awhile now thanks to a leak earlier this week.

Reap what you sow. The new Straw Stuffed Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/wYfT0QHaBX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 7, 2018

Unlike some previous Halloween skins — such as the Skulltrooper — the two new scarecrows lean more into the actual scary side of Halloween rather than the trick-or-treating style of spooky. In other words, the two new outfits don’t look like your local farmer’s scarecrow, they look more like comic book villains.

Both outfits — Hay Man and Straw Ops — are of “Epic” rarity (purple), meaning they cost 1,500 V-Bucks a pop. Meanwhile, the new Field Wrath glider costs 1,200 V-Bucks and the Harvesting pickaxe costs 800 V-Bucks. So, if you’re good at math, you’ll know the whole set will cost you a whopping 5,000 V-Bucks.

Anyway, here’s the entire store update, if somehow you still have some V-Bucks after the Straw Stuffed Gear:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones.

In the most recent and related news, the first-ever Fortnite action-figures were revealed today during New York Comic Con. Meanwhile, one player recently erected an entire skatepark into the game, while another discovered some new meta-breaking glitches that allow you to phase through enemy walls.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think of the store update and the new gear. Are the new scarecrow outfits worth $15 or are you going to hold off in case Epic Games drops the coveted Skulltrooper?