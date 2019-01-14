‘Fortnite’ Streamer Wins Match With a Deadly Trap Tower

A Fortnite streamer used a deadly tower filled with traps to take a Victory Royale away from an unsuspecting opponent.

The streamer known as SypherPK set up tower-shaped structure in the clip above which probably should’ve looked suspicious to anyone from the outside but turned out to be much more menacing than expected on the inside. SypherPK set up the tower so that it went straight up and had no walls around the bottom level, thus making the launch pad set in the middle even more inviting. A modified floor near the top gave the streamer a vantage point to see the carnage unfold, but a bunch of Spike Traps were lying in wait at the top for anyone unfortunate enough to take the ride up the tower.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SypherPK found the perfect player to try the trap tower out on too with only the streamer and the opponent left in a match as the circle closed in. The streamer’s chat cheered him on while he built the tower as SypherPK basically toyed with the player by sending out a few warning shots and breaking down walls to draw them out. The plan worked, and the player met their end at the hands of tons of spikes closing in at once.

“Old Sypher,” the streamer said after bagging the Victory Royale. “I knew it would work on him, I could tell. He was an aggressive fella.”

He called himself “Old Sypher” in that clip because if you’ve seen many of SypherPK’s videos before, you’ll know he’s no stranger to building trap towers. In another clip shared in 2018, SypherPK built a trap tower that he used to net yet another Victory Royale from someone who didn’t know better than to follow him up the structure.

“Look how fast I build my trap tower now,” SypherPK said in the clip below. “It’s like an art at this point, you know?”

From seeing it happen more than a few times on stream, one would think players would wise up and not follow the Luminosity Gaming streamer into his trap towers, with how many Fortnite players and streamers there are, there’s always bound to be someone who won’t know what to expect from the tower.