‘Fortnite’ Streamer’s Surprise Caught On Camera After Friend Gifts $75,000 Donation

Streaming culture is incredibly prevalent right now and Fortnite seems to be at the head of it. With big-time players like Ninja showing just how much money can be made by playing professionally, a lot of hopefuls aim to replicate that success in any way possible. While a lot of the time, streaming will see smaller donations being made from interested viewers, one in particular got the surprise of a lifetime when he noticed a whopping $75,000 appear on his screen. The best part? It’s all caught on camera!

Streamer ‘Exotic Chaotic’ first noticed the prompt for the donation when he was doing the initial drop from the party bus. His reaction was predictably stunned into disbelief and he can be heard repeatedly denying that this “can’t be real.” Unfortunately, this streamer has disabled the ability to embed his videos but trust us – you don’t want to miss the reaction – nor the follow up when he verified via PayPal the donation was real.

You can see the initial reaction here, with the verification shortly after at this link.

The donation came from his friend – and fellow streamer – KingMascot. “At first I thought my moderator ‘IEsh’ was messing with me,” the streamer told Kotaku in a statement. “He sometimes would test $100 donations through Streamlabs just to set the alert off and startle me, so at first it was [like] ‘Oh, this must be a joke.’ Then I checked my PayPal and saw $72,000 on hold and then kind of just examined everything about it for a bit—trying to make sure it was real money. It cleared 24 hours after he donated.”

As for why his friend would make such a generous donation, it was simply to help a bud out during a “difficult” financial time. “I do not have a very high income,” Exotic Chaotic told the site. “My girlfriend has worked full-time to support my career as a Fortnite streamer, so I owe it to her and my four-year-old son to protect and grow this money for their futures.”

Apparently, KingMascot could easily afford a jump donation like that because he was an early investor in BitCoin and according to him, he had this gift in mind for about a month. He also mentioned the donation would have come through sooner, but PayPal “wasn’t the easiest to work with.”

The pair became fast friends over the game Fortnite and it looks like these two buds are going to be bros for life if this is how they look out for each other. And that’s our feel good story of the day, we hope it gave you the “feel goods” like it did us.

