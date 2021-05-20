Fortnite Giving Away Free Loot in New Challenge Pack

✖

Epic Games is giving away a special pack of Fortnite items as part of its Epic Mega Sale going on inside of the Epic Games Store. The items in question are inside of the Street Shadows Challenge Pack which comes with a skin alongside some other cosmetics, and all you have to do to obtain everything is redeem the Challenge Pack and then finish the challenges. The only catch is that the giveaway is technically exclusive to the PC platform, but there’s a workaround that’ll give you the cosmetics on other platforms thanks to Fortnite’s cross-progression.

To claim the Challenge Pack, simply head to the Epic Games Launcher on the PC from now until June 17th to redeem the offer. By completing all of the challenges the Challenge Pack contains, you’ll get the Ruby Shadows Outfit, Blackout Bag Back Bling, Shadow Slicer Pickaxe, and the Sky Shadow Glider cosmetics. You can see those below with the Ruby Shadows skin taking the spotlight.

Sometimes, it's more fun to stay in the shadows. PC players, log in and head to the Shop to claim the Street Shadows Challenge Pack and unlock free rewards including: - Ruby Shadows Outfit

- Shadow Slicer Pickaxe

- Sky Shadow Glider More info: https://t.co/5RexYUtFLi pic.twitter.com/XeMd7tLngQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2021

If you take a look at the FAQ for the Street Shadows Challenge Pack, you’ll see that it’s a PC exclusive through the Epic Games Store alone. However, anyone who’s played Fortnite on multiple platforms will know that cross-progression is supported which means there’s a way to get these items on your consoles, too.

To do that, all you have to do first is head to the Epic Games Store, get Fortnite if you don’t already have it, sign into your account, and redeem the Challenge Pack offer from the Item Shop. After getting it, it doesn’t matter which platform you’re playing on so long as your accounts are linked. The challenges within the Challenge Pack are available on all platforms which means you can collect the Challenge Pack on PC and finish things up on the PlayStation or Xbox systems if you want. After unlocking the items themselves, they’ll be available in your lockers regardless of the platform you’re on.

“But what if my computer can’t run Fortnite?” you may be asking. Epic Games appears to have anticipated that question and said you don’t have to load into a game at all – all you have to do is make it to the Item Shop.

“In order to redeem this offer, you must be able to launch Fortnite, navigate to the Item Shop tab, and collect the Challenge Pack,” Epic Games said to address those with low-end computers. You do not need to be able to launch onto the Island. As a result, you may still be able to redeem this offer.”

Fortnite’s Street Shadows Challenge Pack is now available for free through the Epic Games Store.