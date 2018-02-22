Fortnite Swatting Prank Targets 12 Year Old Player Mid-Stream

Another day, another pointless swatting prank. We’ve already reported one instance that happened this morning, and though details on that particular event are still under investigation, another gamer has fallen victim to the trend that seems to be gaining a lot of popularity lately.

Though incredibly young to be streaming, Fortnite player Peter “Rolly Ranchers” Varady was the latest streamer to be targeted by this useless prank. After a recent surge in popularity due to recognition from YouTuber Cizzorz, there was an uglier side to his sudden growth to 120,000 viewer base.

In the video above, you can see the moment the Swatting took place. During a usual stream of the popular title from Epic Games, police responded to a call claiming that both Varady and his mother were attempting to hang themselves. Clearly, as is the case in Swatting, the claims were unfounded and though nobody was hurt, it could have gone very differently.

Back in January there was another Swatting incident, but this one turned deadly. The case surrounded around a bet between two Call of Duty streamers that eventually led to the wrongful shooting of one innocent man. As per our previous coverage:

When the police showed up at the Wichita address provided, at the home of a man that had nothing to do with the gaming feud, the situation escalated quickly. The police were told in the false report that someone had been shot in the head and was holding the family hostage. That story was completely fabricated in the name of this sick prank, but it was enough to set the police on edge. When the force raided the home, they immediate shot, and killed, the man that opened the door. It was later revealed that there were no bodies, no hostages, and that the story reported to the police with the initial prank was completely false. Unfortunately for one man’s family, one child’s stupid prank completely destroyed an unsuspecting family’s entire life.

Swatting, for those of you who don’t know, is an idiotic and irresponsible form of harassment used by man-babies who don’t like losing at video games. When someone wants to go out of their way to harm or inconvenience their opponent, they’ll hire someone to call in a fake threat to their home, triggering a SWAT response. Can’t beat your opponent in Call of Duty? No need to throw a fit, just call the police and tell them that your opponent is violent, wielding weapons, and holding hostages. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?