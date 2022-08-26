Fortnite May Add New Teen Titans Character Soon

Fortnite may be adding a beloved Teen Titans character very soon, if a leak is to be believed. Fortnite is not only one of the biggest games out there, but one of the biggest entertainment products of all-time. It has become a toy box, used for pairing characters from all kinds of franchises together and sending them out to fight to the death. Although, when it was announced, some saw the battle royale element of Fortnite as a way for Epic Games to desperately cling on to relevance with the rise of the genre, it quickly became the top dog. Fortnite surpassed PUBG on a cultural level and has managed to become a platform for major companies to advertise their products in a fun, subliminal way. Whenever a new Marvel or DC movie releases, you can almost always rely on Fortnite to get some kind of crossover.

According to eXputer's Tom Henderson, Teen Titans character Starfire is expected to make her Fortnite debut on September 2nd. It's unclear if there's any special reason for her addition or if this is just a fun introduction for her, but it sounds like a win for Teen Titans fans nonetheless. Details on her back bling and pickaxe have not been revealed, but it's expected that data miners will likely begin to uncover her items and skin in the coming days. Most Fortnite skins tend to leak through this method, so it wouldn't be shocking if we get our first look at her soon. Details are still scarce on this new crossover, but it's likely Epic Games will talk more about it next week.

Starfire is one of many DC characters in Fortnite, including Batman, Superman, Aquaman, and many others. Other Titans like Beast Boy and Raven have also made appearences in the game, but the likes of Robin and Cyborg have been left out. Whether those two will make their Fortnite debuts following Starfire's addition remains to be seen.

Are you interested in a Starfire skin in Fortnite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.