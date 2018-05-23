Fortnite’s Tilted Towers Recreated In Minecraft

Fortnite is … everywhere. Let’s be real. Epic Games‘ entry into the Battle Royale world has taken the gaming community, and the entertainment industry, by storm. From celebrities gushing about it, to over 1 million dollars on the line in eSports, this title is not going away anytime soon. Apparently it’s not going away in Minecraft either, because one fan took it upon themselves to recreate the entirety of the Tilted Towers area within the fun building game.

For those that may not play Fortnite, Tilted Towers, is an area in Battle Royale that is the bane of many people’s existence. It’s where everyone drops and it’s pretty much one giant death trap. To recreate it in Minecraft, I’m imagining the soothing sounds of the title’s soundtrack and it’s making it a little easier to let go of that ingrained hatred that I have for this map location. Still, it is pretty neat to see what players come up with in this building game, especially given that I can barely make a simple house with four walls that don’t collapse.

Some people just don’t have it. Me. I don’t have it.

In other Minecraft news, the “Better Togethe” update is coming to Nintendo Switch next month!

Making the cross-play play jump makes it even easier to do just that so that platform of choice doesn’t have to mean missing out. Currently the “Better Together” update applies to the mobile, VR, PC, and Xbox One versions of the game, with the Switch coming later.

In addition to the update going live next month on the 21st, the physical version of the popular building title is also set to release the day before on June 20th. You can learn more about popular questions asked concerning this update and what that means for current platforms right here though the game’s official website.

Excited to squad up with friends and family? Here’s what you can experience together with this expansive update:

“Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off the dangerous mobs.”