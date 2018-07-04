Fortnite Tilted Towers Recreated In Playgrounds Using Only Wood

Ah, Tilted Towers – how we loathe you. we’re not alone either. Many Fortnite players were praying to the Epic Game gods that this loot-filled death trap would be obliterated from the map during the ending of Season 3, but alas – it’s still here. And now, it’s here in an all new way thanks to the recently added Playgrounds Limited Time Mode.

This player teamed up to recreate the renowned area but instead of concrete and glass-paned windows, this entire area is made up of nothing but wood! You can see the creation of the “Wooden Towers” in the video above and though the place of inspiration was hated, fellow Redditors couldn’t get enough.

Haven’t had a chance to check out the new Limited Time Mode? Here’s what you need to know:

“Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!”

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

Hurry fast, though! The Limited Time Modes aren’t around forever, so don’t hesitate to get your creative fix in before it’s too late!The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!

Hurry fast, though! The Limited Time Modes aren't around forever, so don't hesitate to get your creative fix in before it's too late!The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!