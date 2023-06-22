New Transformers Video Game Revealed

trasmA new Transformers video game has been announced, and is set to release this fall. Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition is a single-player 3D action-adventure game that will put players in the role of Bumblebee. As the name implies, the game is based on the Transformers: EarthSpark animated series, which airs on Paramount+. Developed by Tessera Studios, the game is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 20th. The game is being published by Outright Games, and marks their second Transformers title following 2020's Transformers: Battlegrounds. A trailer for the game can be found at the top of this page.

While Transformers: Battlegrounds featured XCOM-inspired gameplay, Outright Games decided to take a more action-oriented approach for this game. During a press reveal for Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition, ComicBook.com had a chance to ask the publisher about that change in genre, and it seems the team wanted an approach that would be "more appropriate to the IP and the audience." The majority of Outright Games' output focuses on younger players, so it makes sense that the team would move towards a genre that's more accessible!

(Photo: Hasbro, Outright Games)

In Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition, players will explore three unique biomes, which Outright Games describes as "massive." While Bumblebee will take center stage in the game, players can expect to see several other famous Transformers throughout, including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp. Players will unlock new abilities for Bumblebee as they progress, allowing him to visit previously inaccessible locations. Older fans will also be happy to know that the game will apparently have references to older shows and toys throughout.

For those unfamiliar with Transformers: EarthSpark, the animated series features fan favorites like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron, as well as new characters Twitch, Thrash, Hashtag, Jawbreaker, and Nightshade. These characters are collectively known as Terrans, and represent Transformers born on Earth. The mystery of their creation is a big part of the show, and we've seen the characters bond closely with the Malto family and the Autobots. One of the show's biggest villains is Mandroid, a mad scientist that seeks to fuse his body with Transformers tech. The villain will also serve as the main antagonist in Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition, so those planning to check out the game might want to watch the series ahead of time!

