‘Fortnite’ Trick Lets You Phase Through Enemy Walls

Fortnite players have found a new way to phase through their enemies’ walls and end a 1v1 standoff.

Though Epic Games added a new item called Shadow Stones that lets players literally move through walls and structures, this trick doesn’t involve that item at all. Instead, this technique from YouTuber MarcosGonzalezTV – often seen sharing his tips on Reddit under the name ImSpeedyGonzalez – shows how to slip through an enemy’s wall as they’re building it to put yourself inside of whatever structure they’re hiding in. The trick should put an end to a scenario where you knock down a player’s wall only to have them immediately build another one to eat up your time and ammo until one of your is eliminated or runs out of resources.

With three different methods leading to the same “wall phase” result, the first starts with editing a floor piece to become a curved floor with a railing. When pressing up against an opponent’s wall and wailing on it while standing on the curved floor piece, you can apparently move right through the next wall that’s being built before it can be fully constructed. MarcosGonzalezTV’s clip included an example following the demonstration that showed another player moving through his in-progress well despite them having a much higher ping.

The second method involved using a backwards ramp that’s angled down towards the wall. Standing at the spot where the ramp meets the wall and breaking it down leads to the same result with the tipster saying that different ramp edits will work as well, though the angle for this method seems to be a more challenging one to find compared to the first wall-phasing method.

Lastly is the cone method, a variation of the technique that doesn’t require any edits to structures or ramp rotations to pull off. Placing a cone squarely in front of the wall that you want to get through, you have to crouch and push against the wall while hitting it to phase through as the next wall is being built. The video showed that it takes a few tries to get the angle right, but once you do, you’re onto the other side and can fight whoever’s been building those walls.

Using the strategy isn’t a foolproof way to win though since you are putting yourself inside an enemy’s structure, but if the wall phase works correctly, they’ll likely be caught off guard by the technique. These methods certainly look like exploits though since there are such specific circumstances needed to reproduce the results, so it’s unclear if they’ll be patched out by Epic Games.