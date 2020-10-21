Fortnite Leak Reveals Ghost Rider Skin Is Coming

✖

Fortnite’s latest update dropped this week, and after perusing through the content added to the game’s files alongside the patch, dataminers have determined that a Ghost Rider skin is coming to the game in the near future. A reference to the flame-headed hero was spotted in the game’s files in relation to an achievement that players will eventually be able to complete, one that can only be completed if you’re playing as Ghost Rider. Whenever the skin is added, it’ll be the latest of many Marvel skins added during the current season.

Twitter user and Fortnite news pro HYPEX tweeted about the Ghost Rider skin this week after looking through the game’s files following the release of the update. One of the new achievements added to the game but not live yet is called “Hell on Wheels,” and players can earn that achievement by driving a vehicle as Ghost Rider. Since there’s no Ghost Rider skin yet in the game, we know from that achievement that there eventually will be.

New Challenges Strings: -Back To The Shadows

Defeated Shadow Midas during Fortnitemares. -Hell on Wheels

Drove a vehicle as Ghost Rider. — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

These are achievements not challenges* — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

Unlike other leaks that occasionally reveal the actual appearances of the cosmetics beforehand, all we have now is the datamine of the achievement connected to the Ghost Rider skin, so we don’t yet know what the cosmetic will look like when it’s added to Fortnite.

Though it’s still part of the overall Marvel theme that’s permeated the entire season, the timing of the Ghost Rider skin seems aligned with the Fortnitemares Halloween event that’s going on now. It’s likely that the skin will be added sooner rather than later to capitalize on the ongoing event, so we’ll probably see the Ghost Rider skin release at some point before the end of the month.

If past Marvel skin releases are any indication of what’s to come, we’ll potentially see accessories like Back Bling, pickaxes, gliders, and more released alongside Ghost Rider to complete the set. Vehicles are a big part of Ghost Rider as well hence the achievement attached to the skin, so hopefully we’ll see something done in that regard as well. The skin will likely come straight to the Item Shop for players to purchase with V-Bucks when it’s available and will cost a premium price just like the rest of the Marvel skins.