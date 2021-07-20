Fortnite Update Leak Reveals Unreleased Skins Coming Soon

A ton of new skins and emotes coming to Fortnite have leaked online. Noted Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has shared a new video which shows off skins for Gildedguy, Pepper Thorne, Bugha, Lt. Look, and many more! These skins seem to be on the way soon, but for those that can't wait to see what's in store next for the game, the video is well worth a watch. Gildedguy in particular has a really great design, and it's not hard to imagine a lot of the character's fans flocking to the skin when it drops. Hopefully, fans won't be waiting too much longer!

The video from @HYPEX can be found at the top of this post, and in the Tweet embedded below.

Here are all the new leaked skins & emotes, go drop a like 🔥!https://t.co/VxOLQwkUQz — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is a prominent Twitch streamer, and the solos winner of the 1st annual Fortnite World Cup in 2019. That same year, Bugha took home "Best Esports Athlete" from The Game Awards. As we can see in the video, there will be three versions of the Bugha skin: regular, Elite, and World Champion. Given the streamer's close association with Fortnite, its somewhat unsurprising that he'll be represented in the game, as we've previously seen with streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

All in all, this looks like a great crop of skins and emotes that should be quite welcome in the game! The new wrap skins in particular should prove to be a big hit with some players, adding a nice level of customization. Given how much Fortnite fans enjoy personalizing the game, it's not hard to imagine players really embracing these skins.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about the latest batch of skins and Emotes coming to Fortnite? Which ones are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!