New ‘Fortnite’ Update Adds Flint-Knock Pistol, Unvaults Popular Item, And More

This morning Epic Games dropped the latest Fortnite update — patch v8.11 — on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, adding the brand-new Flint-Knock Pistol to the game, a pirate-looking pistol that packs a punch at close-range. In addition to adding a new weapon, the update also unvaulted the Impulse Grenade after a lengthy stay in the vault. And of course, there’s much, much more. Anyway, without further ado, here are the patch notes for the update:

Note: the following patch notes are only for the battle royale mode, if you’re looking for the Save the World and Creative Mode patch notes, click here.

FLINT-KNOCK PISTOL
Knock, knock…who’s there? Flint-Knock, that’s who! Pick the perfect time and knock yourself or enemies back with this new weapon!

WEAPONS + ITEMS

  • Flint-Knock Pistol

    • Available in Common and Uncommon Rarities.

    • Found from Floor Loot.

    • Knocks back the shooter. Can also knock back the target if they’re close enough.

      • The closer you are to the target, the farther they get knocked away.

      • The shooter can crouch to prevent the knockback.

    • Close range damage: 86/90

      • Significant damage falloff.

    • Must reload after each shot.

      • 3 second reload time.

    • Uses Heavy Ammo.

  • Unvaulted the Impulse Grenade

    • Impulse strength against vehicles has been increased by 344%

  • Increased the impulse strength of explosive weapons against vehicles by 233%

  • Scoped Assault Rifle

    • Increased base damage from 24/2 to 27/26

  • Reduced the spawn rate of the Baller from 100% to 50%

LIMITED TIME MODE: ONE SHOT

Summary
Low Gravity. Every player has 50 health. Snipers are the only weapon and Bandages are the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!

Mode Details

  • Gravity is set lower than normal.

  • The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game.

  • The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

  • Semi-Auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode.

  • Players will spawn with 50 health, and can only heal if they find Bandages.

EVENTS

  • Tournament Update: Gauntlet Solo Test Event & Gauntlet Duo Test Event

    • Added two additional extended sessions, which will run 24 hours a day.

      • 3/19/2019 00:00 UTC until 3/23/2019 00:00 UTC

      • 3/23/2019 00:00 UTC until 3/26/2019 00:00 UTC

  • New Tournament: Blackheart Cup (March 23rd & 24th) [$100,000 in Cash Prizes!]

    • Participation in this event requires players to have placed in the Top 3% (global) of any Gauntlet Test Event session prior to the start of the tournament.

    • The prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, with official rules and details released later this week.

    • Format:

      • March 23rd – Round One: All Eligible Players

      • March 24th – Round Two: Top 3000 Players from Round One

  • Participating in tournaments and the Gauntlet Test now requires a minimum account level of 15. The requirement was previously at level 10.

AUDIO

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused The Baller’s tow-hook “release” sound to trigger twice each time.

UI

Bug Fixes

  • The new style for the Whiteout Outfit can now be selected.

  • Event leaderboards no longer display everyone as being at rank #0.

ART + ANIMATION

  • Adjusted lighting.

    • Increased lighting contrast in areas of shadow.

    • Increased color vibrancy.

MOBILE

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where full-screen support was not working on Samsung S10 devices.

  • Fixed an issue preventing in-game surveys from appearing on mobile devices.

    • These random surveys were added in the v8.10 update but were not appearing on mobile devices. Be sure to leave us your feedback if you receive one after a match.

  • Fixed various mobile stability related issues.

    • We’ll be monitoring their impact and continue investigating any additional issues. Let us know what you’re experiencing on our social channels.

