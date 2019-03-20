New ‘Fortnite’ Update Adds Flint-Knock Pistol, Unvaults Popular Item, And More

This morning Epic Games dropped the latest Fortnite update — patch v8.11 — on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, adding the brand-new Flint-Knock Pistol to the game, a pirate-looking pistol that packs a punch at close-range. In addition to adding a new weapon, the update also unvaulted the Impulse Grenade after a lengthy stay in the vault. And of course, there’s much, much more. Anyway, without further ado, here are the patch notes for the update:

Note: the following patch notes are only for the battle royale mode, if you’re looking for the Save the World and Creative Mode patch notes, click here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FLINT-KNOCK PISTOL

Knock, knock…who’s there? Flint-Knock, that’s who! Pick the perfect time and knock yourself or enemies back with this new weapon!

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Flint-Knock Pistol Available in Common and Uncommon Rarities. Found from Floor Loot. Knocks back the shooter. Can also knock back the target if they’re close enough. The closer you are to the target, the farther they get knocked away. The shooter can crouch to prevent the knockback. Close range damage: 86/90 Significant damage falloff. Must reload after each shot. 3 second reload time. Uses Heavy Ammo.

Unvaulted the Impulse Grenade Impulse strength against vehicles has been increased by 344%

Increased the impulse strength of explosive weapons against vehicles by 233%

Scoped Assault Rifle Increased base damage from 24/2 to 27/26

Reduced the spawn rate of the Baller from 100% to 50%

LIMITED TIME MODE: ONE SHOT

Summary

Low Gravity. Every player has 50 health. Snipers are the only weapon and Bandages are the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!

Mode Details

Gravity is set lower than normal.

The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game.

The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

Semi-Auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode.

Players will spawn with 50 health, and can only heal if they find Bandages.

EVENTS

Tournament Update: Gauntlet Solo Test Event & Gauntlet Duo Test Event Added two additional extended sessions, which will run 24 hours a day. 3/19/2019 00:00 UTC until 3/23/2019 00:00 UTC 3/23/2019 00:00 UTC until 3/26/2019 00:00 UTC

New Tournament: Blackheart Cup (March 23rd & 24th) [$100,000 in Cash Prizes!] Participation in this event requires players to have placed in the Top 3% (global) of any Gauntlet Test Event session prior to the start of the tournament. The prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, with official rules and details released later this week. Format: March 23rd – Round One: All Eligible Players March 24th – Round Two: Top 3000 Players from Round One

Participating in tournaments and the Gauntlet Test now requires a minimum account level of 15. The requirement was previously at level 10.

AUDIO

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused The Baller’s tow-hook “release” sound to trigger twice each time.

UI

Bug Fixes

The new style for the Whiteout Outfit can now be selected.

Event leaderboards no longer display everyone as being at rank #0.

ART + ANIMATION

Adjusted lighting. Increased lighting contrast in areas of shadow. Increased color vibrancy.



MOBILE

Bug Fixes