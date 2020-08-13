Fortnite Permanently Discounts V-Bucks

✖

Fortnite players who’ve been holding off on buying some more V-Bucks are in luck now that the prices of the in-game currency have permanently dropped as of this week. Epic Games announced on Thursday its plans to reduce the prices of V-Bucks by 20% effective immediately. This means that if you want to buy the lowest amount of V-Bucks possible which is 1,000 V-Bucks, you’ll now pay $7.99 instead of $9.99 with the same discount applied across different increments. There are some restrictions to the policy though, so you’ll have to purchase them the right way for the discount to apply.

For many players, there’s nothing you need to do differently other than just buy some V-Bucks and enjoy the discount. Players on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac platforms will simply see their V-Bucks prices discounted by 20% from now on without needing to do anything on their own. The prices should already be discounted, and since this is a permanent price reduction, you won’t have to worry about the prices going back up anytime soon.

The only group of players that has to be conscious of how it makes its purchases is those on mobile devices. On both the iOS and Android platforms, Epic Games is now offering an “Epic direct payment” option. This transaction skips the fees imposed by Apple and Google when paying through their services and gives the money straight to Epic Games who in turn passes the savings back to the player. Both Apple and Google have a 30% fee when you use their payment options, Epic Games said, and if the pair ever lower their fees, players can benefit from Epic’s discounts Apple and Google payment methods, too.

To celebrate the Fortnite Mega Drop we're gifting all active players the Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe. Additionally, for players who’ve purchased V-Bucks in the last 30 days (7/14/2020 - 8/13/2020) we’ve started granting bonus V-Bucks. Grants are expected to complete by 8/17/2020! pic.twitter.com/uf20yAVMmX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

But like any unannounced price drop of this kind, there will be some unlucky players who purchased V-Bucks just recently before the permanent discount went into effect. To compensate those players, Epic Games is granting them a V-Bucks bonus this month.

“Players that purchased V-Bucks or purchased a real-money offer like Summer Legends in the last 30 days (July 14, 2020 - August 13, 2020) will be granted a V-Bucks bonus by August 17!” Epic Games said. “The V-Bucks bonus will be 20% of the total purchase amount during that time frame.”

To celebrate the occasion, Epic Games said it’s giving away the Shooting Starstaff pickaxe to everyone for free.

Epic Games’ permanent discounts on Fortnite’s V-Bucks are now live.

