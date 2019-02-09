‘Fortnite’ Valentine’s Day Event, Share the Love, Is Now Live

Love is in the air for Fortnite fans as Epic Games officially kicks off their Valentine’s Day event going on now until February 27th. Complete challenges and earn sweet rewards all while shooting for that glorious Victory Royale win!

For those that are a part of their Support-a-Creator program, there’s a unique reward set just for you:

For the main event, there are certain skins that players can earn through a unique set of challenges. According to the Fortnite studio, “Did you complete your 10 weekly Challenges and are looking for more? We have you covered! Starting with the v7.40 release, all players will have access to new, additional Overtime Challenges. Complete these Challenges by the end of the Season to unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.”

For Battle Pass owners, there will be Overtime Challenge rewards just for you as seen below:

Ready for what else is in store for the month of February? Here’s what we’ve got from Epic Games:

Featured Island Frenzy We’re celebrating the brilliance of our community creators with a rotating set of featured islands, appearing in Fortnite Creative… Every. Single. Day. The Featured Island Frenzy will start on February 12 and end on February 22. Show your support by jumping into Creative each day and playing with friends.

Competitive Announcing the “Share the Love” Competitive Series. We will run several placement matches on the weekend of February 9 and 10, placing top performers directly into the higher divisions based on their performance. Some new features in the tournament system will be used during the “Share the Love” Competitive Series with more unlocking with the v7.40 update.



The Share the Love event is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. Excited to earn those rewards? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.