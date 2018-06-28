Fortnite’s “Visit the Center of Named Locations” Challenge Bugged for Players

Fortnite‘s week 9 challenges are live, and most of them are pretty straightforward. If you need some help with the “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Haunted Hills” challenge, we have you covered in this article. The only other challenge that’s proven to be, well, challenging for players, is the charge to visit the center of four named locations in a single match.

The challenge itself isn’t that difficult to understand. All you need to do is open your map. Any location on that map that has a name will work, and you just need to run through the center of a few of them before you win the match or get taken out. Simple enough, right? Except many players on console are reporting that the progress with the challenge is not tracking at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many Fortnite players are reporting that their progress is being tracked in-game, but in the actual challenges menu, this particular challenge is not actually completing. Complaints are starting to pour into Twitter.

@FortniteGame visit center of named location does not work on challenges

Thanks for fixing pc problems — reece (@reece45123) June 28, 2018

fortnite one of the week 9 challenges isnt working, its the visit the 4 centers of named locations and ive done 3 and it pops up in game but not in the challenges tab — oof chuu (@Sir_ButtSwags) June 28, 2018

@FortniteGame – visit center of named location challenge isn’t registering on console. — RJ (@rj32s) June 28, 2018

@FortniteGame Your “Visit the center of Named Locations in a Single Match” Challenge is bugged for me, i’ve visited 4 centers, i’ve died and not prematurely left the games, and it still says i have 0/4. am i doing something wrong? — Henry Busse (@Not_to_sure_) June 28, 2018

We’ve yet to see a response from EPIC Games on the matter, but it’s clear that this isn’t an isolated incident. We have a feeling that it’s pretty much all hands on deck over there trying to get the new Playground LTM up and running after yesterday’s update totally wrecked matchmaking.

In the meantime, just keep trying. If you’re going to be playing anyway you might as well make a point to trek through the center of your nearest named location to see if things sort themselves out.

Have you completed this challenge already, or are you experiencing the same issues? Let us know in the comments below!