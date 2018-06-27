New Fortnite Weapon Leaked

Epic Games deployed their v4.5 update for Fortnite just today, but already the leaks for what’s next are pouring in. Earlier today we had an incredible first look as a ton of cosmetic items on the way, and now we’ve got a sneak peek at a new weapon coming as well!

Introducing the Drum Gun, a new weapon that was found hidden away within the game files shortly after the latest update went live. Since the weapon itself was discovered in the Athena section, Twitter account TwoEpicBuddies have hypothesized that it will be dropping into the world of Battle Royale very soon!

Next week we will get the “Drum Gun”! Rarity: green, blue. Type: Assault Rifle. pic.twitter.com/DdJWGmLgXX — DieBuddies (@TwoEpicBuddies) June 27, 2018

According to Storm Shield:

Drum Gun | Rare

Damage: 27

Fire Rate: 9

Magazine Size: 50

Reload Time: 3 seconds

Ammo: Medium

Drum Gun | Uncommon

Damage: 26

Fire Rate: 9

Magazine Size: 50

Reload Time: 3.15 seconds

Ammo: Medium

This account has been responsible for pretty much every leak we’ve had so far since Fortnite took over the gaming community, and they are known for their accurate information. But just in case: Just like with all information that doesn’t come directly from the developers themselves, take all reports with a grain of salt until confirmed, not matter how viable.

In other Fortnite weapon news, have you checked out the Dual Pistols that have just been added to the game with the latest patch?

Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 41-43 base damage.

Uses Medium Ammo.

Shoots both pistols with one pull of the trigger.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Supply Drops.

Does not use first shot accuracy.

In addition to the new weapon, there have also been significant adjustments to some of the already established items in-game – including the Shopping Carts:

Significant jumps that are landed with the Shopping Cart now appear in the elimination feed (height, distance, and time).

Weapon damage to structures now correctly scales with rarity.

Shotgun damage to structures has been reduced by 50% for Pump Shotgun, and 25% for both Tactical Shotgun and Heavy Shotgun.

Explosions now damage all structures within range, whether or not they are visible from the explosion center.

We’re making the following changes to further solidify the identities and strengths of Tactical and Silenced SMGs. Tactical SMG Removed first shot accuracy. Increased base accuracy by 25%. Lowered the sprinting accuracy penalty by 15%. Lowered the ADS bonus by 10 %. Increased damage by +2. Silenced SMG Increased base accuracy by 10%. Increased ADS accuracy bonus by 20%. Increased damage by +2.

Shotgun ammo now drops in stacks of 4 instead of 5.

Grenade Launcher visuals have been temporarily changed to shoot fireworks instead. This is a cosmetic change only.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!